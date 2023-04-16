Days before returning to new home in Kerala, couple dies in building fire in Dubai

Rijesh Kalangadan and his wife Jeshi Kandamangalath had recently built a house in Vengara of Malappuram, and were planning to conduct the housewarming ceremony, when the fire accident happened.

A married couple who had just built their house in Kerala were among the 16 people who died in a fire in Dubai. Jeshi Kandamangalath (32) and her 38-year-old husband Rijesh Kalangadan were residents of the building in Dubai, where a fire broke out on Saturday, April 15. The couple had only recently finished building their house in Vengara of Malappuram and were preparing to host the housewarming ceremony.

At least 16 people, including four Indians, were killed and nine others injured after a massive fire broke out in a residential building in Deira district in Dubai, local media reported. Apart from Jeshi and Rijesh, two Indian men who worked at the said building also died in the fire, Gulf News quoted an official at the Indian Consulate as saying. The Indians who died were identified as Rijesh, Jeshi, Gudu Saliyakoondu (49) and Imamkasim Abdul Khader (43), according to a Gulf News report.

The fire broke out on the fourth floor of the building on Saturday at 12.35 pm and soon spread to other areas. Dubai Civil Defence Operations Room was informed about the inferno after which fire engines were rushed to the spot. The fire was controlled at around 2.42 pm. The building has been sealed for safety reasons. As per preliminary investigations, the fire was caused by lack of compliance with building security and safety requirements.

(With IANS inputs)