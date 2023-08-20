Days after TN's plea in SC, now Karnataka to file a petition over release of Cauvery water

Earlier this week, Tamil Nadu had submitted an appeal to the Supreme Court, requesting an order to compel Karnataka to release a daily quota of 24,000 cusecs of Cauvery water for the purpose of sustaining standing crops.

news CAUVERY DISPUTE

Karnataka government on Saturday, August 19 invited Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty to the cabinet meeting and held a detailed discussion with him over the order to release water from River Cauvery to Tamil Nadu. The cabinet directed the Advocate General to file a petition before the Supreme Court questioning the order to release water to Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha, Minister for Law HK Patil said that the petition will be filed on Monday. “I can’t give more information on the issue as the state is approaching the Supreme Court,” he said.

Earlier this week, Tamil Nadu had submitted an appeal to the Supreme Court, requesting an order to compel Karnataka to release a daily quota of 24,000 cusecs of Cauvery water for the purpose of sustaining standing crops.

Read: Why the Cauvery dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu is surfacing again

When asked about Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar allegedly concealing the order of the tribunal to release water for a week and BJP announcing a protest over the matter, Patil explained that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has already said that he would call for an all-party meeting over the issue. Hence, there is no scope for protests. He said that the peace should be maintained and the matter can be discussed in the all party meeting.

He said that the cabinet has also decided to open 188 Indira canteens outside Bengaluru. The local cuisine in the respective areas will be served at the subsidised rates for the public. The government has allotted Rs 21.29 crores for these Indira canteens.

He said that the government will also repair around 197 Indira canteens in the state.