Days after Kerala newlywed's mysterious death, her mother-in-law found dead too

Athira, an MBA graduate, was found dead inside the bathroom on January 15.

Days after the mysterious death of a 24-year-old woman at her house in Kallambalam of Thiruvananthapuram, her mother-in-law was also found dead near her house on Tuesday.

Syamala, the late Athira's mother-in-law, had gone missing since Monday evening and a complaint was filed with the police. After conducting a search, the police found her body in a poultry farm near their house.

Kallambalam police said that as per their primary investigation, Syamala had taken her own life. They said that she might have been depressed about Athira's death.

Athira, an MBA graduate, was found dead inside the bathroom on January 15. She had been married for just 28 days to Sarath, Syamala's son. Athira's mother, who was visiting her, found the body inside the bathroom which was locked from the inside. Syamala lived near Athira's house, and at the time of her death, Athira was reportedly alone at home. Sarath, who works abroad, had come to Kerala for the wedding. On the day of Athira's death, he had gone to a hospital with his father.

Athira's family has alleged that her death is a suspicious one. They have submitted petitions to the Director General of Police (DGP) and the Chief Minister, asking for a special investigation. Though the police and postmortem reports have confirmed that it is a case of suicide, her parents have insisted that it cannot be so. They have said that Athira was 'phobic' to blood and would therefore not have taken her own life.

Meanwhile, social media campaigns have alleged that Athira was killed. Syamala's relatives have told the media that the older woman was deeply pained by the allegations made against her family over Athira's death.

The police have so far not been able to find the reason for Athira's death. However, Athria's parents have alleged that she did not have a good relationship with Syamala and that she had many family issues. They further alleged that after Athira's death, her husband Sarath did not come to see her body or contact the family.