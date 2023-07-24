Days after inauguration, false ceiling panels fall off at Andaman airport

This incident comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated a new terminal in the airport.

Four days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new integrated terminal building of the Veer Savarkar Airport in Andaman and Nicobar islands, a portion of the false ceiling in the airport fell off due to heavy winds after they were loosened for fixing CCTV cameras. The incident happened on the night of Saturday, July 22. PM Modi virtually inaugurated the new terminal in the airport on July 18.

According to India Today, an airport official said that it was a minor issue and it has been resolved. A statement from the airport authorities said that due to heavy winds on July 22, 10 square meters of the loosened false ceiling became "dislocated." The statement further added that the false ceiling inside the terminal is intact and there has been no damage to any of the installations inside.

According to reports, the new terminal has been built to combat the surge in passenger traffic. It is estimated to cost Rs 707.73 crore. The total area is 40,837 square meters and the new terminal will be able to handle close to 1,200 passengers during peak hours and 40 lakh passengers every year. India Today also reported that the new building is shaped like a shell, keeping in line with the environment of the Andaman island.