Days after COVID-19 recovery, DMK MLA Ma Subramanian's son passes away

Anbazhagan was 34 and had developed lung complications.

Saidapet DMK MLA and former Chennai Mayor Ma Subramanian’s son Anbazhagan passed away on Saturday. He was 34 years old and was diagnosed with COVID-19. However, he had tested negative for the coronavirus three days ago.

According to reports, Anbazhagan was diagnosed with COVID-19 around 10 days ago and was receiving treatment at the King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research, Guindy, Chennai. He recently tested negative for the virus and had returned home. However, he developed lung complications and died in the hospital on Saturday. He has an elder brother.

Born with intellectual disabilities, Anbazhagan was tended to by his mother Kanchana and could not speak. He was confirmed to have COVID-19 days after his parents also tested positive for the virus. Ma Subramanian, or Ma Su as he's popularly known, and Kanchana have recovered completely from the disease. Anbazhagan was able to communicate only through gestures and was a big fan of Superstar Rajinikanth, as per a report in the New Indian Express. Several DMK leaders expressed their condolences at his passing.

DMK Chief MK Stalin said that Anbazhagan’s death caused extreme pain in his heart. “Ma Su (M Subramanian) and his wife took care of him like their own eyes. I have no words to offer condolences. Why is Ma Su, the one who is the first to help anyone and everyone, having to face such distress? Deepest Condolences,” he tweeted in Tamil.

Tamil Nadu Minister SP Velumani also tweeted his condolences. “I am shocked to hear about the death of Saidapet MLA Ma Subramanian’s younger son Anbazhagan due to COVID-19. My deepest condolences and sympathies to Ma Subramanian and his family,” he said.

Ma Subramanian joined DMK in 1976 and was the Chairman of the Chennai Corporation between 1996 and 2006. He then served as the Chennai Mayor from 2006 to 2011. He is also the Deputy General Secretary of DMK’s Youth Wing and a staunch Stalin supporter.