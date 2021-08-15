Day after ‘moral policing’ attack, Kerala school teacher found dead

Suresh Chaliyath, 44, was the art director of the movie ‘Udalazham’ and a schoolteacher by profession.

Art director and school teacher Suresh Chaliyath died allegedly by suicide on Saturday, after a suspected incident of moral policing in Kerala’s Malappuram district. He was 44 years old. Suresh was the art director of the movie Udalazham, which was screened at film festivals. He was also a painter. It was reported that a group of men had allegedly entered his house on Friday (August 13), beat him up and dragged him, before taking him away in a vehicle.

"Inquest is yet to be held. We have recorded the statement of Chaliyath's brother. Further investigations have begun," the police said. They said they have registered a case of unnatural death. The police have however not received any complaint about moral policing, they said. “But we will probe into the matter from all angles,” they added. Suresh’s neighbour alleges that a group of people had come to his house when he was not there.

"He was contacted on his mobile phone and he came home soon after that. As soon as he came, the people who came looking for him started to hit him. All that they mentioned was about some 'online' thing. Then he (Suresh) was forcefully taken in a vehicle. After some time, they dropped him back; he appeared tired while his body was covered in blood," said the neighbour.

Suresh was reportedly harassed in front of his family and had been deeply upset by the incident. It was on Saturday morning that he was found dead in a room in his house. "He was a nice person and we do not know what he did wrong," said his friend.

The Indian Express quotes the headmaster of the school that Suresh worked in as saying that the moral policing attack appears to have happened over Suresh chatting with a Muslim woman on social media. The headmaster PR Sreekumar further adds that the gang of six men who barged into Suresh's house on Friday held a trial in front of his wife and children before assaulting him in front of them.

Suresh was then taken to the president of the Parents Teachers Association (PTA) of the school, says the report. K Alavikutty, the PTA president, agrees this happened and that the men who attacked Suresh are relatives of the Muslim woman he had chatted with.

The police are investigating the case and Suresh’s body has been sent to a state-run hospital for an autopsy.

(With agency inputs)

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)