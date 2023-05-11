A day after Karnataka polls, HD Kumaraswamy leaves for Singapore for short break

Former Chief Minister of Karnataka and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy has reportedly left for Singapore for a brief holiday on Wednesday night. Kumaraswamy is expected to return to Bengaluru on May 13 morning, the day when the counting of votes for the Karnataka assembly elections will be held.

According to sources in the JD(S), Kumaraswamy's trip to Singapore is aimed at providing him with a few days of rest after an extensive campaign in the state. The JD(S) leader had been touring the state as part of his party's campaign for the Karnataka assembly elections, which took place on May 10.

As part of the campaign, Kumaraswamy undertook a rally called the 'Pancharathna Yatre', which aimed to rally support for the JD(S) ahead of the elections. The JD(S) leader had also been requesting the people of Karnataka to vote for the party candidates and "bless the party".

However, exit polls have predicted a poor result for the JD(S) in the elections, with the Congress and the BJP expected to perform better. Some reports suggest that Kumaraswamy's trip to Singapore is aimed at helping him overcome the disappointment caused by these predictions.

Despite the exit poll predictions, the JD(S) remains hopeful of regaining power in the state. The party had formed a coalition government with the Congress after the 2018 assembly elections, but the government collapsed in 2019 after several MLAs switched sides.

It is worth noting that Kumaraswamy had gone on a similar trip to Singapore just a day after polling in the 2018 Karnataka Assembly Elections. The move had sparked criticism from the BJP, who had accused Kumaraswamy of abandoning his responsibilities as a leader. However, Kumaraswamy had defended the trip, stating that he had informed his party about his absence and would return in a few days.

Meanwhile, the counting of votes will take place on May 13, and the results are expected to be announced later that day.