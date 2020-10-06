A day after CBI raid, Congress MP DK Suresh tests positive for coronavirus

Bengaluru Rural MP DK Suresh's residence was raided along with the residence of his brother DK Shivakumar by CBI officials on Monday.

Congress MP DK Suresh, brother of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) DK Shivakumar, announced that he has tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday. "I would like to let you know that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am asymptomatic and in isolation," DK Suresh said in a tweet.

He requested family members, friends and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials who came in contact with him to get tested for the virus. "I request friends and family who have been in contact with me to test themselves. I also request the CBI officials and media friends who were with me to do the same," he said.

Bengaluru Rural MP DK Suresh's residence was raided along with the residence of his brother DK Shivakumar by CBI officials on Monday. The CBI has registered a case against DK Shivakumar for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets.

CBI sleuths simultaneously searched 14 properties belonging to Shivakumar and his brother DK Suresh.

The CBI produced a search warrant from the CBI Special Court judge late on Sunday evening before beginning a search and seizure operation at the residences of DK Shivakumar and DK Suresh early on Monday morning. The raid lasted the entire day on Monday.

This is the first case by the CBI against Shivakumar, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President and an MLA, who was earlier arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a case of alleged money laundering. The Congress hit out at the BJP-led central government, accusing it of a 'witch hunt', and linked the CBI action to the November 3 by-election in two assembly seats in Karnataka.

Countering this, BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi said Shivakumar should cooperate with the CBI in its investigation.

Earlier, DK Shivakumar tested positive for the virus in August and was admitted in a hospital in Bengaluru. He was discharged after a week.

Several other Karnataka politicians, both in the ruling BJP government and the opposition have tested positive for the virus. This includes Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Education Minister Suresh Kumar, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, among others.