Day after 80-yr-old Telangana woman was found murdered, police arrest neighbour

The accused was identified as 36-year-old Khalyankar Bhavanjee, who works as a security guard.

A day after an 80-year-old woman was murdered, and her jewellery stolen in Nednur village, Kandukur mandal, Ranga Reddy district, the Rachakonda police cracked the case and arrested the neighbour who allegedly committed the crime.

The accused was identified as 36-year-old Khalyankar Bhavanjee, who works as a security guard. He was arrested on Wednesday. According to reports, the accused who was separated from his wife for at least seven years, hatched the plan to kill the victim, Sargari Balamani, to meet his alcohol expenses.

The victim would reportedly frequently visit Bhavanjee’s house to meet his mother.

On Monday, at around 8 pm, Bhavanjee bought toddy and invited Balamani to his home to drink. Taking advantage of her drunken state, the accused tried to rob her. But the woman was conscious and tried to flee. However, the accused caught hold of her and choked her to death, Deccan Chronicle reported.

After stealing her ornaments, the accused dragged the body and threw it in front of her daughter’s house who stays in the vicinity.

Reportedly, during the investigation, the neighbours told police that hours before she was killed, they saw the victim hanging out at the residence of the accused.

Subsequently, over suspicion, Bhavanjee was taken into custody for interrogation. During the investigation, he reportedly confessed to the crime.

Police also recovered the stolen jewellery- two gold chains weighing 10 tola and earrings and silver bangles weighing six tolas worth Rs 1.2 lakh. The accused had hidden the stolen jewellery in his washroom, The Times of India reported.