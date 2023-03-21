The race to capture audiences in the summer season has already begun in Tollywood. Several films, both big and small in terms of budget, have blocked release dates in the summer months. Like the festive seasons of Sankranthi and Dasara that create a lot of excitement and buzz around new films, the summer season too is witnessing competition in Tollywood. Taking advantage of the summer holidays, filmmakers release their films so that they reach a wider audience. Actors like Nani, Samantha, Naga Chaitanya, and others are ready with their summer releases. Here is a list of films slated for release this summer, in chronological order as per the announced date of the release.
Das ki Dhamki: Starring Vishwaksen and Nivetha Pethuraj, the film will release on March 22, on the occasion of the Ugadhi festival. Vishwaksen himself is undertaking the direction and screenplay. The film has director Tharun Bhascker playing a key role. The songs composed by Leon James have already created a buzz. The trailer of the film can be watched here.
Rangamarthanda: With Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishna, and Brahmanandam appearing in significant roles, the film is releasing on March 22, on the occasion of Dasara. Movie revolves around the life of an actor, played by Prakash Raj. The film also has Anasuya Bharadwaj, Aadarsh Balakrishna, â€˜Naatu Naatuâ€™ singer Rahul Sipligunj, and Shivathmika Rajashekar playing other roles. It is directed by Krishna Vamsi, who is known for movies such as Murari and Gulabi, among others.
Dasara: Starring Nani and Keerthy Suresh in lead roles, Dasara is all set to hit the big screen on March 30. The film is hailed as a pan-India movie releasing in five languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and Tamil. It is directed by debutant director Srikant Odela. The promotions for the film are in full swing and the songs have been received well on the internet.
Raavanasura: Actors Ravi Teja, Anu Emmanuel, Faria Abdullah, and Megha Akash play the lead roles in the film that is expected to release in theatres on April 7. Sudheer Varma, who is known for his previous movies like Swamy Ra Ra, Saakini Daakini, and others is directing this upcoming Ravi Teja film. Its trailer has already hit 13 million views.
Shaakuntalam: Actor Samantha plays the titular Shakuntala in this film, which is all set to hit the screens on April 14. The film has been made under the direction of Gunashekar, who is known for his previous films like Okkadu, Varudu, and others. The film is based on Kalidasaâ€™s classic, Abhijnana Shakuntalam. The film also has Mohan Babu, Dev Mohan, Madhu Bala, and others playing significant roles.
Virupaksha: Starring Sai Dharam Tej and Samyuktha Menon in the lead roles, the film will release in theatres on April 21. The film also has Pawan Kalyan doing a special appearance. Virupaksha is hailed as a thriller movie coming under the direction of Karthik Dandu. Kantara-fame Ajaneesh Lokanath composed the tunes for the film.
Custody: This Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty starrer is hitting the screens on May 12. The film is touted as a thriller and is releasing in two languages, Telugu and Tamil. It is directed by renowned filmmaker Venkat Prabhu. The trailer has already hit 15 million views on YouTube.