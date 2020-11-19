Darshan's wife Vijayalakshmi says her social media account hacked

She apologised for any unsolicited messages from her Twitter account claiming that it was hacked.

Flix Sandalwood

Popular actor Darshan Thoogudeepa's wife Vijayalakshmi who recently won an entrepreneurship award took to social media on Wednesday to apologise for any unsolicited messages from her Twitter account claiming that it was hacked. "Dear All, I would like to apologise for any unsolicited posts or messages that may have come from any of my social media accounts as they have been hacked," Vijayalakshmi said on Twitter.

Dear All,



I would like to apologise for any unsolicited posts or messages that may have come from any of my social media accounts as they have been hacked. â€” Vijayalakshmi (@vijayaananth2) November 19, 2020

She is an entrepreneur working on My Fresh Basket, an initiative that delivers fresh fruits and vegetables directly from farms.

On November 12 she had posted a message on Twitter thanking friends, family and followers for wishing her on her birthday. She often posts photographs along with her son on social media.

Darshan and Vijayalakshmi married each other in 2003 and have a son. But in 2011, problems arose between the couple when Vijayalakshmi filed a complaint with the Bengaluru police stating she was abused by her husband. According to reports, Vijayalakshmi raised allegations that Darshan had slapped her, beaten her with slippers and inflicted burns on her body with cigarettes.

In her complaint she said that Darshan tried to strangle their son Vineet and also pointed a pistol at her head while threatening to kill her.