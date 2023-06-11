Darshana Rajendran to make her Telugu debut with Cinema Bandi director

Darshana Rajendran’s Telugu debut will be directed by ‘Cinema Bandi’ director Praveen Kandregula, who said the script for his new film was hard to crack and took two years to finalise.

Flix Entertainment

Malayalam actor Darshana Rajendran will soon make her debut in Telugu cinema with director Praveen Kandregula’s next film. The title of the film is yet to be announced.

Along with Darshana, the film will also star Anupama Parameswaran and Sangeetha.

Announcing his next film, Praveen wrote on Instagram, “Script is locked after 2 years. It's really hard to crack a script like this. I promise to deliver a very honest film after #cinemabandi, this time in theatres.”

Praveen made his directorial debut with the 2021 film Cinema Bandi which was released directly on Netflix. Darshana was last seen in the Malayalam film Purusha Pretham, which is streaming on OTT platform Sony Liv. Before that she was part of Thuramukham and Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey. Anupama, who was last seen in the Telugu thriller Butterfly, has several other films lined up, including Tillu Square, a sequel to the hit 2022 Telugu film DJ Tillu.

Sangeetha, who has regularly appeared in supporting roles in various Telugu and Tamil films, was last seen in a prominent role in the 2022 Telugu horror film Masooda which was a commercial success.

Praveen’s previous film Cinema Bandi — heavily inspired by Faiza Ahmad Khan’s 2008 documentary Supermen of Malegaon — was a slice-of-life film set in a village on the Andhra Pradesh-Karnataka border which received good reviews. Praveen shared images of Darshana from Hridayam (2022), Anupama from Premam (2015) and Sangeetha from Pithamagan (2003) while announcing his next film.