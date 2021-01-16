Darshan visits sets of Abhishek Ambareeshâ€™s â€˜Bad Mannersâ€™

After attending the muhurat ceremony in Mysuru, Darshan interacted with the 'Bad Manners' team and watched some of the shooting.

Flix SANDALWOOD

After his debut in Amar (2019), Abhishek Ambareesh, son of actor-politician couple Ambareesh and Sumalatha, is currently working on a new venture titled Bad Manners. The muhurat for this Duniya Soori directorial was recently held in Mysuruâ€™s Chamundi Hills. The event saw Sandalwood star Darshan as an attendee, and the actor even spent some time with the team and watched the shooting.

It may be noted here that Darshan shares a special rapport with the Ambareesh family, and had even made a cameo appearance in Abhishekâ€™s debut film. His sequence included the song Joru Pattu, which turned out to be a hit among the audience. The song was sung by Jassie Gift, with lyrics penned by Kiran Kaverappa and music by Arjun Janya.

Reports are that the Bad Manners team will be stationed in Mandya for a 12-day schedule, during which an action block choreographed by Ravi Varma will be filmed. The film is being produced by Sudheer KM under his banner.

The groundwork for Bad Manners happened during the lockdown, we hear. Abhishek was very impressed with the role, sources say. Actors Tara and Sharath Lohithashwa will be joining the lead actor for the first schedule, we hear. The technical crew of Bad Manners includes Charan Raj for music and Shekar S for cinematography. The team is yet to finalize the heroine and the rest of the cast, and will be disclosing the details once the deals are signed.

Abhishek made his debut with the Kannada film Amar in 2019. The film was bankrolled under the banner Sandesh Productions. Directed by Nagashekar, its technical crew comprised Arjun Janya for composing music, Satya Hegde to work the camera and Sania Sardhariya to design the costumes. Tanya Hope played the female lead.

Duniya Soori's last directorial to hit the marquee was Popcorn Monkey Tiger, which released in February 2020. The film starred Dhananjay and Nivedhitha in the lead roles. Sparsha Rekha and Amrutha Iyengar were also part of the star cast. It was a crime thriller that had Charan Raj for music and Shekar S for cinematography. The script was written by Amritha K Bhargav and Duniya Soori.

(Content provided by Digital Native)