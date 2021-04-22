Darshan starrer ‘Roberrt’ to stream on Amazon Prime Video

The action-thriller, directed by Tharun Sudhir, had hit the big screens on March 11 this year.

Flix Sandalwood

After having a successful run at the box office, Sandalwood star Darshan’s latest movie Roberrt is all set to stream on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from April 25. Sharing a still of Darshan, who is fondly known as D Boss by fans, Amazon Prime Video India wrote, “Roberrt is here for your action-packed weekend #RoberrtOnPrime, April 25.”

Roberrt is here for your action-packed weekend #RoberrtOnPrime, April 25 pic.twitter.com/33Ekb7QAQw — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) April 21, 2021

Roberrt hit the big screens on March 11 this year, on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri festival. Fans celebrated the release of the film with cutouts, posters, banners and fireworks in theatres. It was one of the most anticipated movies of the year since it was the first Sandalwood movie to hit the big screen following the pandemic-induced lockdown. The movie garnered positive responses from critics and fans alike.

The action-thriller is directed by Tharun Sudhir and bankrolled by Umapathy Srinivasa Gowda under the banner of Umapathy Films. Director Tharun Sudhir made his directorial debut with the 2017 Kannada action drama Chowka, in which Darshan had made a cameo appearance.

Apart from featuring Darshan in the lead, Roberrt also stars Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Kishan, Asha Bhat, Devaraj and P Ravi Shankar among others in pivotal roles. It was initially slated for theatrical release in April 2020 but much like other films, the release had to be delayed in view of the pandemic. The Telugu version of the film too was released in the Telugu-speaking states.

Following the commercial success of Darshan’s previous films – action-drama Yajamana starring Rashmika Mandanna opposite him, and the mythological film Kurukshetra –Roberrt too enjoyed box office success. The movie has background score by V Harikrishna while Arjun Janya was roped in to compose the songs for the film. This marks the fourth collaboration of Arjun Janya and Darshan after Chakravarthy, Tarak and Odeya. Cinematography is by Sudhakar S Raj and editing is by KM Prakash.

Watch the trailer of 'Roberrt'