Darshan’s next is a political film

Director Prakash has come up with an interesting tale and the actor has decided to do the role.

Flix Sandalwood

Reports are that the Sandalwood star Darshan’s next will be a political film. While the actor is known for helping out his industry friends with their election campaigns irrespective of the political party affiliations, this is the first time he is acting in a politics-based film. Director Prakash has come up with an interesting tale and the actor has decided to do the role. Reports are that it is about two political families going to any extent to obtain power and the next generation’s take on it.

Prakash and Darshan teamed up for Tarak in 2017 and the film went on to become a big hit. This is their second outing together, which has raised the expectation levels. More details about this film will be out soon.

Meanwhile, Darshan will be wrapping up Roberrt. This film, directed by Tharun Sudhir, has three heroines Aishwarya Prasad, Asha Bhat and Sonal Monterio in the star cast. Tollywood star Jagapathy Babu plays the main antagonist in it. The technical crew of Roberrt includes Arjun Janya for music and V Harikrishna for background score and Sudhakar S Raj for camerawork. Chandramouli M, one of the dialogue writers for KGF: Chapter 1, is working with writer Rajshekar KL to pen the dialogues for Roberrt.

When this film was announced, it was revealed that Darshan’s character in it is named Roberrt but the director put an end to all guesswork that the character will have nothing to do with the star’s cameo role in Chowka, which was also directed by Tharun Sudhir.

Besides these films, Darshan also has Gandugali Madakari Nayaka in his kitty. Directed by Rajendra Singh Babu, Gandugali Madakari Nayaka is produced by well-known producer Rockline Venkatesh under his banner. The film is inspired by the historical novel penned by BL Venu.

