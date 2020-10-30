Darshan misses being on the sets

In an interaction with media, the star said that he missed the varieties of breakfast served on the sets.

Flix Sandalwood

Kannada star Darshan was recently at the Shringa Giri Shanmuga temple in Raja Rajeshwari Nagar for the muhurat of actor Dhruwan starrer Bhagwan Sri Krishna Paramathma and interacted with the media that had gathered there. When asked about the COVID-19 situation and the lockdown, the star jocularly remarked that he missed being on the sets because at home he gets to eat only one variety of breakfast while on the sets he would get to eat four varieties. The star added that he missed idlis and vada during the lockdown.

On a serious note, Darshan reiterated that his Roberrt will hit the marquee only after the situation returns to normal. With this, he had made it clear that there was no hurry in releasing the film now. The film was scheduled to release on April 9 this year to cash in on the Easter weekend but the pandemic and the lockdown caused it to be postponed. Darshan’s fans are naturally upset over this, but they will have to wait for the new release date.

It may be noted here that the star had posted a message on his social media page much earlier: “May your faith in God bring peace and prosperity into your lives. Have a blessed Good Friday. Roberrt will soon come to you when things are back to normal. Stay home and stay safe.”

Roberrt is directed by Tharun Sudhir and has three heroines – Aishwarya Prasad, Asha Bhat and Sonal Monterio while Tollywood star Jagapathi Babu plays the main antagonist. The technical crew includes Arjun Janya for music, V Harikrishna for background score and Sudhakar S Raj for camerawork. Chandramouli M, one of the dialogue writers for KGF: Chapter 1, is working with writer Rajshekar KL to pen the dialogues for Roberrt.

We had reported earlier that Darshan’s character in the film is named Roberrt but it will have nothing to do with the star’s cameo role in Chowka, which was also directed by Tharun Sudhir. The director also clarified in an interview that Roberrt will be a completely different story.

Darshan also has Gandugali Madakari Nayaka in his kitty. The film has Srinivasa Murthy and Doddanna playing important roles as well. Directed by Rajendra Singh Babu, Gandugali Madakari Nayaka is produced by well-known producer Rockline Venkatesh under his banner. The film’s story is inspired by the historical novel penned by BL Venu and the director has reportedly done extensive research to get the characterisation right. The technical crew of this film will comprise Hamsalekha for music and Ashok Kashyap for cinematography. The film will be shot in various locations in Chitradurga, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Rajasthan.

Darshan’s last release Odeya, the official remake of the Tamil film Veeram, was a massive success. Directed by MD Sridhar, the film was bankrolled by Darshan’s close friend Sandesh Nagraj under the banner Sandesh Productions.

(Content provided by Digital Native)