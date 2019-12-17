Darshan heads to Varanasi for ‘Roberrt’

Sandalwood

Asha Bhat plays the female lead in this entertainer while Tollywood star Jagapathy Babu plays the antagonist.

The Darshan starrer Roberrt is progressing rapidly with the team wrapping up a schedule in Mysuru recently and moving to Varanasi. Sources in the know say that this will be the last schedule as the team intends to complete the talkie portions there.

It may be noted here that the shooting of this film began at the Kanteerava Studio in Bengaluru. Sources close the film unit had revealed earlier that the filmmakers have entered into a Non-Disclosure Agreement with the team members and banned the usage of mobile phones on the sets to ensure no pics or videos are leaked unofficially.

Asha Bhat plays the female lead in this entertainer which has Tollywood star Jagapathy Babu as the antagonist. The technical crew of Roberrt includes Arjun Janya for music and Sudhakar S Raj for camerawork.

When this film was announced, it was revealed that Darshan’s character in it is named Roberrt but the director put an end to all guesswork and clarified that the character will have nothing to do with the star’s cameo role in Chowka.

It may be mentioned here that Darshan is currently basking in the grand success of Odeya. The star’s fans are celebrating the release of Odeya, which is directed by MD Sridhar, in a big way throughout the state with huge cut-outs, roadshows, and are excited that the film is gaining a positive response.

The film was bankrolled by Darshan’s close friend Sandesh Nagraj under the banner Sandesh Productions. Raghavi Thimmayya (Sanah Thimmayya) played the female lead in this flick. The technical crew of Odeya comprised Krishna Kumar for cranking the camera with the background score by V Harikrishna, and music by Arjun Janya.

Darshan also has Gandugali Madakari Nayaka in his kitty. Directed by Rajendra Singh Babu, the film is produced by well-known producer Rockline Venkatesh under his banner. The film is inspired by a historical novel penned by BL Venu.

(Content provided by Digital Native)