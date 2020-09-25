'A dark day for all': From Kamal to Rahman and Mahesh Babu , tributes pour in for SPB

SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away in Chennai on September 25. He was 74.

Moments after veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam (SPB) passed away on Friday, personalities from across fields expressed their deep anguish and condolences. Eminent personalities from music, cinema and politics shared what SPB meant for them.

Kamal Haasan on Friday released a video tribute to late singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who passed away on Friday. Kamal, in his tribute video, said that SPB's fame will live on for another seven generations.

Veteran Tollywood actor Venkatesh Daggubati tweeted, “Extremely sad to hear the news of SP Balasubramaniam Garu’s passing. We have lost a legend today. I’ve had the privilege to work with him in some of my best movies like Prema and Pavitra Bandham. Your legacy will live on Sir! My heartfelt condolences to the family. RIP.”

Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu also took to Twitter to express his condolences at the passing away of SPB. “Unable to process the fact that #SPBalasubramaniam garu is no more. Nothing will ever come close to that soulful voice of his. Rest in peace sir. Your legacy will live on. Heartfelt condolences and strength to the family,” he said.

“Today is a dark day for the music industry as a whole..It is a huge loss. His voice was very beautiful. He was a very happy person,” actor Radikaa Sarathkumar said. Remembering her times shooting with SPB, she added that he was a jovial and sweet person. “Since yesterday, I have been feeling extremely sad. I had hoped he would come back...His voice will last to eternity,” she said.

Speaking to News18Tamil Nadu, director SP Muthuraman said that SPB has sung over 100 songs in the 70 movies that he has directed. “The most memorable song is the ‘Happy New Year’ one from Sakalakalavallavan which is still evergreen... Whatever (Ilaiya) Raaja asks, SPB will bring it to the songs. He was that talented,” Muthuraman said.

Director Vasanth, known for his movies like Rhythm, said that SPB was a great human being who had tried to help those around him as much as possible. “The last communication I received from him was in July when he sent me a contact of his friend and said that if someone wants any help for education, they can contact this person,” Vasanth recollected.

Leading producer Pyramid Natarajan told Puthiya Thalaimurai that there are no words to convey what he was feeling currently. “You cannot see a human like him. There’s no death for him. He will live on in all of us,” he added.

Singer Srinivas remembered SPB as ‘Bheeshmapitamaha’, a fatherly figure to everyone in the music industry. “When we heard that his throat was pierced to insert the tube itself, we were heartbroken. We hoped he would come back. It’s hard to imagine a world without SPB. But we still have his songs. Nobody can be without listening to his songs even one day. There’s nobody who can replace him...someone who was No.1 for 50 years. He was the one and only SPB,” he said.

Playback singer Hariharan referred to SPB as a ‘brother’, who taught him punctuality, sincerity and how to make a song one’s own. “His recording for shows used to be perfect. It was such an inspiration. He sounded like 45 though he was 75. He’s amazing. He was a very nice person, he’d help anyone who was in need. He was such a kindhearted person. We’re all shocked,” he said.

Actor Ram Charan also tweeted his shock and anguish at the demise of the legendary singer. “I am shocked to learn that our ever smiling SPB garu is no more. This loss to our fraternity is unimaginable. My deepest condolences to his entire family,” he said.

Tamil Maanila Congress president GK Vasan said, “He is truly blessed by god with an amazing voice. His songs are immortal which will continue to live forever. I extend my condolence to the family members . I am a fan of SPB and not just for cinema songs but also his carnatic music. His demise has saddened me.”

Music director AR Rahman also expressed his shock at SPB’s death and prayed that his soul rest in peace.

Actor Prabhu, meanwhile, expressed his condolences on SPB’s death and said, “I am what I am because of the countless hit songs you have blessed your voice with, I will miss talking to you anna. God bless your soul.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah who was recently discharged from the hospital tweeted, “Deeply saddened by the passing away of legendary musician and playback singer Padma Bhushan SP Balasubrahmanyam ji. He will forever remain in our memories through his melodious voice and unparalleled music compositions. My condolences are with his family and followers. Om Shanthi.”