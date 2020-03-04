'Darbar', 'Sarileru', 'Gundu' and other south films you can now watch online

Here is the latest list of movies streaming on platforms like Amazon Prime and Netflix.

Flix Entertainment

Every week comes with a new surprise on OTT platforms. If you’re already caught up on all the latest releases that we reported two weeks ago, here is the latest list of movies streaming on platforms like Amazon Prime and Netflix.

Darbar (Amazon Prime Video)

You can now ‘Chumma Kizhi’ from home, dancing to this song from Rajinikanth’s latest film Darbar, which is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The film, which released for Pongal this year, has Rajini playing the good/bad cop with swag. Directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Lyca, the film also starred Nayanthara, Prateik Babbar, Nivetha Thomas, Dalip Tahil, Yogi Babu and Suniel Shetty. Rajini played Aaditya Arunasalam, Mumbai’s Commissioner of Police, on an assignment to root out the drug mafia.

Irandam Ulagaporin Kadaisi Gundu (Netflix)

This film that marked Athiyan Athirai’s directorial debut was produced by Pa Ranjith’s Neelam Productions. This drama on war and love starred Dinesh, Anandhi and Munishkanth and was well-received by audiences. The film’s plot deftly balances two parallel tracks, of which one is in line with its title – ‘The last bomb of the Second World War’ – while the other is a beautifully written love story.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (Netflix)

This film saw the comeback of actor Allu Arjun after a 1.5 year hiatus, his last release prior to Ala being Naa Peru Surya. The family entertainer, directed by Trivikram Srinivas, starred a bevy of stars like Rohini Molleti, Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Murali Sharma, Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Jayaram, Navdeep and Nivetha Pethuraj. The film released for Sankranthi this year and received a fairly good response from audiences and critics alike.

Sarileru Neekevvaru (Amazon Prime Video)

Also a Sankaranthi release, the film is directed by Anil Ravipudi. With Mahesh Babu in the lead, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Vijayashanti and Prakash Raj. The action entertainer has Mahesh Babu playing an army major. While the film did great at the box-office, beating Mahesh Babu’s previous collection records, it received mixed response from critics.

Shylock (Amazon Prime Video)

This mass masala starring Mammootty in the lead and directed by Ajai Vasudev stays true to its genre and had a huge cast. Tamil actor Raj Kiran made his Malayalam debut with this film. Shylock, however, was panned by audiences and critics alike.

Big Brother (Amazon Prime Video)

This action drama by Siddique tells the story of a young man desperately trying to bring his elder brother out of prison. Mohanlal and Sarjano Khan play the two brothers. Big Brother saw Arbaaz Khan play a police officer. While the film can be called a treat for Mohanlal fans, it offers very little in terms of an exciting story.

Devaki (Amazon Prime Video)

This 2019 Kannada crime thriller directed by H Lohith, Akshay CS, and Ravish RC starred Priyanka Upendra playing a single mother looking for her missing daughter. Priyanka’s daughter Aishwarya Upendra played her on-screen daughter in this film. This film, set in Kolkata, was received well upon its release and was appreciated for its gripping narrative.