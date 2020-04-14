â€˜Darbarâ€™, â€˜Kannum Kannumâ€™, â€˜Thambiâ€™: What to watch on TV this Tamil New Year

â€˜Oh! Babyâ€™, â€˜Kanaaâ€™ and â€˜Nerkonda Paarvaiâ€™ are some of the other popular films that will be telecast on Tamil TV channels.

Flix Entertainment

Like all quiet and modest festival celebrations that were observed these past few weeks, Tamil New Year and Vishu festivals, which fall on Tuesday, too will begin on a low key in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. However, one can celebrate the dawn of a new year with family at home and if youâ€™ve got the time, hereâ€™s a list of new films you can tune into on television channels on April 14.

Sun TV

Kaappaan â€“ 12.30 pm

This Suriya, Mohanlal and Arya starrer was directed by KV Anand. The thriller received poor response upon release.

Dagaalty â€“ 3.30 pm

Starring Santhanam in the lead, Dagaalty was rated poorly by critics. The film also stars Rittika Sen and Yogi Babu and was released in January this year.

Darbar â€“ 6.30 pm

This Rajinikanth-Nayanthara starrer is a cop drama with all the Superstar elements in place. Directed by AR Murugadoss, Darbar was well received by Thalaivar fans.

Vijay TV

Thambi â€“ 11.00 am

This Jeethu Joseph thriller starred Jyotika and Karthi in the lead roles. The film has interesting plot twists and engaging performances.

Kannum Kannum Kollai Adithal â€“ 2.30 pm

This comedy thriller gets interesting in the second half. Directed by debutant Desingh Periyasamy, the film stars Dulquer Salmaan and Ritu Varma in lead roles. The film received good response upon its release for its refreshing characters.

Gurkha â€“ 6.00 pm

This action comedy by Sam Anton starred Yogi Babu in the lead. Elyssa Erhardt, Anandaraj, Charle, Raj Bharath and Manobala were also part of this film that released last year. The film received lukewarm response from the audience.

Oh! Baby (Tamil dubbed) â€“ 9.00 pm

This remake of the South Korean comedy drama Miss Granny was a huge success in Telugu, the language in which it was originally remade. Starring Samantha and Lakshmi in the lead roles, the film was directed by Nandini Reddy.

Zee Tamil

Irandam Ulagaporin Kadaisi Gundu â€“ 8.00 am

Neelam Productionâ€™s second film, Gundu is directed by Athiyan Athirai. The film is a moving tale of love and war with a washed ashore bomb in one of its layers. The film stars Attakathi Dinesh and Anandhi.

Kanaa â€“ 11.00 am

Aishwarya Rajesh plays a cricketer in this film directed by Arunraja Kamaraj and produced by Sivakarthikeyan. The sports drama focussing on womenâ€™s cricket received good response upon release.

Cheranin Thirumanam â€“ 2.00 pm

This film received a pat on the back for its message but was let down by its execution. The film stars Cheran, Thambi Ramaiah, MS Bhaskar, Sukanya, Manobala, Jayaprakash, Bala Saravanan, and Seema G Nair inimportant roles.

Nerkonda Paarvai - 5.00 pm

This Tamil remake of the Hindi film Pink starred Ajith in the lead and was well-received by Tamil audiences. Focussing on consent and the violence experienced by women, the film was produced by Boney Kapoor.

Kennedy Club - 8.30 pm

This sports drama on womenâ€™s kabbadi came with refreshing performances and real footages of the game being played. Directed by Suseenthiran, the film starred Sasikumar, Bharathiraja and Meenakshi Govindarajan in the lead.

Colors Tamil

Abhirami Cine Awards 2020 - 3.00 pm

The fifth edition of Abhirami Cine Awards has a number of highlights and includes Crazy Mohan being posthumously honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award. The award show also has performances by Sakshi, Yashika and Ishwarya Dutta.

KGF - 7.00 pm

KGF Chapter 1 released in 2018 in Kannada and gained a cult following soon after. The film has been dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam and its sequel, KGF: Chapter 2 is in the making. The period action film stars actor Yash in the lead.

Aadai - 10.30 pm

Starring Amala Paul in this lead, the survival thriller was let down by its poor writing. The actor, however, received praises for her performance in this film.