With the spread of coronavirus showing no signs of abating in India, theatres are likely to be shut for many more months.

Taking this into consideration, several films have opted for direct OTT release. Amazon Prime Video's Sujatayum Sufiyum will release on July 3. The OTT platform has already released two Tamil films, Ponmagal Vandhal and Penguin.

Meanwhile, Zee5 and Disney Hotstar have announced a host of new releases. Here's a list of upcoming films on OTT platforms.

Lock Up: Zee5 has bagged the streaming rights of this Tamil film and it is expected to release in the month of July. The movie has been produced by Nitin Sathyaa under Shivedh Productions. The film has Vaibhav, Venkat Prabhu, Vani Bhojan, and Easwari Rao in the cast. The film has been directed by SG Charles, who earlier worked as an associate director with Mohanraja.

Danny: This Tamil suspense thriller will stream on Zee5 on August 1. The movie has been written and directed by LC Santhanamoorthy. The film stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in the lead role.

Cocktail: The Tamil comedy is slated for online release on July 10 on Zee 5. The movie stars Yogi Babu in the lead role and has been directed by G Muthiah.

Bhanumathi Ramakrishna: The Telugu romcom has been directed by Srikanth Nagothi and stars Naveen Chandra and Salony Luthra in lead roles. The movie will be released online on the Aha platform on July 3.

Several Hindi films will also be premiering on OTT platforms in the next few months, including Akshay Kumar's Lakshmi Bomb, the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Muni 2, which was directed by Raghava Lawrence. The film will release on Disney Hotstar.

A few days ago, it was announced that Dil Bechara, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last film, will release on Disney Hotstar. The film is based on the novel The Fault in our Stars and also has Sanjana Sanghi in the lead.

Other Hindi films releasing on Disney Hotstar are Bhuj: The Pride of India, Sadak 2, The Big Bull, Khuda Hafiz and Lootcase.

Bhuj: The Pride of India is an action film based on 'true historical eventsâ€™ and stars Ajay Devgn. The movie has been directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya. Sadak 2 is a romantic thriller under the direction of Mahesh Bhatt. The movie has Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt and others in lead roles.

The Big Bull is a 'biographical financial crime film' under the direction of Kookie Gulati. The movie has Abhishek Bachchan and Ileana Dâ€™Cruz in lead roles. Khuda Hafiz is a romantic thriller under the direction of Faruk Kabir. The movie has Vidyut Jammwal in the lead role. Lootcase is directed by Rajesh Krishnan, and stars Kunal Kemmu in the lead role.

