Danish Sait's 'Humble Politician Nograj' web series completes filming

It is a sequel to the 2018 film of the same name, which starred Danish as a narcissistic politician.

The filming for the first season of Humble Politician Nograj was completed on Tuesday, the lead actor of the web series Danish Sait confirmed. It is a sequel to the 2018 film of the same name which starred Danish as a narcissistic politician, alongside Sumukhi Suresh, Shruti Hariharan and Roger Narayan. The web series will primarily be in Kannada, but will also have characters speaking in Hindi and English.

"Today is a really special day, iâ€™m happy to share with you the news of the completion of Humble Politciann Nograj Season 1! Saad Khan said the magic words yesterday - Itâ€™s a WRAP!" Danish said in a tweet.

"Started as a voice on radio, we made a film - learnt a lot, and here we are with Humble as a series. Weâ€™ve built this from the scratch, I feel like a parent, and I canâ€™t wait for my child to reach you, I hope you enjoy it when itâ€™s out," he added.

The sequel will be released online and the first season comprises 10 episodes. The release date is yet to be announced but reports suggested that it could be sometime in November.

Danish, a seasoned comedian and radio jockey, made his film debut with Humble Politician Nograj. Danish starred as Nograj, a corporator in Bengaluru who aspires to be an MLA. The film was written by Danish Sait, Vamshi Bhogaraju and Saad Khan. It was produced by Pushkara Mallikarjunaiah, Hemanth Rao and Rakshit Shetty under the banners Pushkar Films, Lost & Found Films and Paramvah Studios.

Nograj was a character from Danish's radio jockey and prank call days which later appeared as a character in the RCB Insider show hosted by the Royal Challengers of Bengaluru, an Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise.

Danish recently starred in his second film 'French Biryani' which was released online in July.

