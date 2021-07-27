Dancer Methil Devika announces divorce from actor-MLA Mukesh, sends legal notice

Over the last few days, there have been rumours about the divorce of the celebrity couple, along with allegations against Mukesh, including domestic violence.

news Divorce

Renowned dancer Methil Devika, on Tuesday, July 27, announced her divorce from her husband and actor-politician Mukesh. She told the media that she served Mukesh the notice for divorce. Over the last few days, there have been rumours about the divorce of the celebrity couple, along with allegations against Mukesh, including domestic violence. However, Devika denied the allegations against the Kollam MLA.

“If my household problem concerns Kerala, I would have spoken about it. The reason for divorce is personal and I do not want to delve into it,” she told reporters in Palakkad. Refuting the domestic violence allegations, Devika said that it is not included in the list of complaints or as a ground for divorce. However, in an interview to Asianet, the dancer said, “There are various forms of domestic violence. I would not be able to answer anything specific; that's my personal issue.”

A research supervisor at the Kerala Kalamandalam, state's premier institute of traditional arts, Devika said that she was waiting for the recently held Kerala Assembly elections to get over to initiate the divorce proceedings. Mukesh is presently the Kollam MLA, after having won as the CPI(M)’s candidate from the constituency. “Although talks have been going on since then, I served the legal notice to make it formal and convey that I am serious about it,” the classical dancer told the media.

She told Asianet that she had lost faith in the relationship and that there were ideological differences and differences of opinion between the two.

Devika said that she and Mukesh were parting ways in mutually agreeable and amicable terms, and that she did not want to indulge in a blame-game. “We both are mature and we will show that maturity in this too. I did not leak this news (about the divorce), it was accidentally leaked,” she said, requesting the media and public to allow them to make the process peaceful. She also added that their decision to part ways has no relation with the public life of Mukesh.

The couple got married on October 24, 2013. They were working together at Kerala Lalitha Kala Akademi then. Mukesh had divorced his first wife, actor Saritha, in 2011. Saritha had alleged domestic violence and abusive behaviour from Mukesh for filing for a divorce.

Watch Methil Devika's reaction: