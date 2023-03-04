Dalit man killed for eloping with woman in Hyderabad

news Crime

A 28-year-old Dalit man from Mala community was hacked to death for eloping with a woman belonging to Valmiki Mehtar community, which is also categorised as Scheduled Caste. The victim Devarkonda Harish Kumar was waylaid and hacked to death at Petbasheerabad on Wednesday, March 1. Police have arrested five persons involved in the murder, and are looking for another accused who is absconding.

Harish, a resident of Suraram, who used to work as DJ, playing music in weddings and other events, was in a relationship with 25-year-old Manisha, who resides in Jiyaguda. Manisha’s parents were against the relationship. On February 22, Manisha ran away from the house and was staying at a rented place in Petbasheerabad, evading her parents, police said. However, Manisha’s parents and relatives were on the lookout for the couple and learnt about their hideout through Harish’s friends.

On March 1, Manisha’s brother found out that the couple were getting married at a temple in Dulapally. Manisha’s brother, identified as Deendayal, along with his friends followed the couple on motorcycles, intercepted them and attacked Harish with knives.

In the attack, Harish suffered stab injuries in his head and chest and died on the spot.

“We have arrested five persons involved in the murder. One more accused is absconding. We have also recovered a knife used in the crime,” said Petbasheerabad Inspector Gouri Prashanth. The police have filed a case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.