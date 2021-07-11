Dalit forum urges Tamil Nadu govt to act against 8 caste atrocities reported since May

There have been eight caste atrocities – including casteist attacks, twin murders and discrimination against Dalits – as per the data released by the Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front.

news Caste Crime

It is more than 2.5 months since the death of Muthu Mano, a Dalit leader and remand prisoner, who was murdered by inmates at the Palayamkottai Central Prison on April 22. A law student and history-sheeter, Muthu was lodged in a cell along with his rivals who attacked and killed him, reportedly due to caste enmity, and also injured three other Dalit prisoners. However, Muthu Mano’s family and kin have still not bid adieu to him or cremated him. Seeking justice, they have refused to receive his body. Raising suspicions of foul play in his murder, they are demanding that the government take action against the prison authorities.

Earlier speaking to TNM, Muthu Mano’s father Papanasam said, “I’ll not give up the protest until all the officials involved in the case are booked under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act and sent to jail for their negligence.” Muthu Mano’s death is not the first resulting from caste atrocity after the DMK-led government came to power in May. There have been eight caste atrocities – including casteist attacks, twin murders and discrimination against Dalits – as per the data released by the Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front.

In another incident in May listed by the Front, elderly Dalit members of Ottanandal village in Tiruvennainallur block were made to prostrate before caste Hindu men belonging to the Vanniyar caste, a Most Backward Class (MBC) community, for conducting a temple festival in the Dalit colony without the permission of the village panchayat.

The Front urged the government to take action to put an end to the atrocities. Speaking to TNM, Samuel Raj, state general secretary of the Front, said, “There is a small change after the DMK formed the government. At least now, the Superintendent and District Collector are visiting some of the survivors as per protocol and distributing compensation to them.”

However, an overall change can be witnessed only if actions are legally taken as per the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, he said. “In the case of caste atrocities, a charge sheet should be filed within three months and the case should be closed within six months. If that is done, then we can witness an overall change.”

Additionally, the Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front demanded that the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister should hold biannual vigilance committee meetings under rule 16 of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2015, in January and July every year. They urged CM MK Stalin to convene the meeting in July this year and take action against the culprits responsible for the caste-related crimes.

The Front also demanded that the state government set up a commission for SC/ST citizens. Following Andhra Pradesh, the Front said, the DMK government should form the committee on the basis of Article 338 without further delay. The state should also demand the Tamil Nadu DGP to submit a letter to the Chief Minister under the Prevention of Atrocities Act.