Dalit colony attacked in Telangana over Dasara celebration, police begin probe

Dasara celebrations at night with DJ/music system has turned out to be a nightmare for Dalits in Ramojipet of Illantakunta in Rajanna Siricilla in Telangana.

Over 200 men and women of belonging to the dominant castes have allegedy ransacked the Dalit colony, attacked Dalits including the Upa-Sarpanch (Deputy Sarpanch). A man from a dominant caste allegedly passed a provocative comment on Dalit women who were trying to play Bathukamma earlier. Investigation into the case is underway even as several people have been arrested by the police.

Buram Abhinav, Kula Vivaksha Vyatireka Porata Samithi (KVPS) state General Secreatry who visited the Dalit colony on Monday morning told TNM, "The Dalits have set up DJ boxes on Sunday night like the other communities in the village in their respective colonies, however, the Sarpanch and other dominant castes objected to it saying it is caused them disturbance."

He further informed "Dalit Upa-Sarpanch Srinivas tried to convince the Sarpanch about the music system/DJ boxes and told them that they will reduce the volume and conclude the event shortly, but this was not paid any heed to."

According to the Dalits, as the electricity supply went off for a while the dominant caste persons have started attacking the women in the street and stray animals before barging into Upa Sarpanch Srinivasâ€™s house.

According to KVPS the Dalits, fearing for their lives, ffled from the village and Upa-Sarpanch Srinivas' family members along with several others were injured.

The police who later reached the scene have taken measures to bring the situation into control. According to the District Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahul Hegde, all measures are being taken to restore the normalcy in the village.

SP Rahul, in conversation with TNM, said "Earlier, an argument broke out after a man from Mudhiraj caste allegedly passed comment on a woman of Dalit community, even as that was happening, a man pelted a stone which ended up injuring a child."

He further added, "On Sunday, again the Mudhiraj community has complained of disturbance due to the sound system and wanted it removed following which an argument broke leading to the attack."

The SP informed that while six from Scheduled Castes/Dalits have been injured, three from Mudhiraj community have also sustained injuries. The SP also said "We have taken few people into custody for questioning, a case has been registered under the relevant sections including SC,ST Prevention of Atrocities (POA) Act , they will be sent to remand very shortly."

SP has confirmed about past "tension" between the Dalits and non Dalits over statues of Dr BR Ambedkar, Mahatma Jyothirao Phule and Chatrapati Shivaji.

According to activists of Kula Vivaksha Vyatireka Porata Samiti, the village has been witnessing caste-tension since the last five years over installation of Dr BR Ambedakar statue. Dalit youth had laid the foundation stone for erecting the statue. However, Village Sarpanch who belonged to Mudhiraj caste and several other dominant caste persons have opposed it saying the statue can not be erected in the middle of the village.