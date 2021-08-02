Dakshina Kannada district records more COVID-19 cases than Bengaluru Urban on Aug 1

Dakshina Kannada district borders Kerala, which has reported an increase in COVID-19 cases.

news Coronavirus

Dakshina Kannada district recorded more COVID-19 cases than Bengaluru on August 1 continuing an upward trend in the number of cases reported in the coastal district in Karnataka. Dakshina Kannada recorded 410 cases while Bengaluru Urban district recorded 409 cases on Sunday. The cases in these two districts accounted for 43% of the total cases (1,875) recorded in Karnataka on Sunday. Dakshina Kannada district borders Kasargod in Kerala with the state border located around 25 km south of Mangaluru city. Kerala reported 20,772 cases on Saturday and the state has recorded, on average, around 20,000 cases per day in the past week.

Elsewhere in the state, Udupi district which neighbors Dakshina Kannada also reported an uptick in COVID-19 cases recording 162 cases on the day while Mysuru (146) and Hassan (108) also recorded more than 100 cases.

A total of 1.5 lakh COVID-19 tests were recorded in the latest 24-hour period, of which 1.24 lakh were RT-PCR test results. The statewide positivity rate was 1.20% and case fatality rate was 1.33% across the state. However, the positivity rate was significantly higher in Dakshina Kannada and its neighboring districts, hovering around 4%. The Dakshina Kannada district administration has suspended daily bus services across the state border between Karnataka and Kerala.

The COVID-19 infection claimed 25 lives, including 8 in Bengaluru on Sunday, taking the state's death toll to 36,587 since the pandemic broke out in mid-March over a year ago. Authorities also said that 1,502 COVID-19 patients made a full recovery from the infection in the state on Sunday.