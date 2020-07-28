Dakshina Kannada DC Sindhu Rupesh among IAS officers reshuffled in Karnataka

Sindhu Rupesh has been replaced by Rajendra KV less than a year after she took charge as Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada.

The Karnataka government on Monday shuffled a number of IAS officers, including Sindhu Rupesh, the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district. The decision comes at a time when the Dakshina Kannada district is grappling with 2,672 active COVID-19 cases after it reported 119 new cases on Monday.

Hours before her transfer, Sindhu Rupesh had received a death threat. A WhatsApp user responded to a story on Sindhu Rupesh’s remarks about taking action on those assaulting cattle transporters. The user said that she “should be chopped first”. Dakshina Kannada police are investigating the comment.

Sindhu Rupesh has been transferred to the position of Director, Electronic Delivery of Citizen Services (EDCS), DP&AR (E-Governance) less than a year after she took charge as DC of Dakshina Kannada in September 2019.

She has been replaced by Rajendra KV, who leaves his post as Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Panchayat, Belagavi district.

The changes come after Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa made changes in the civic leadership in Bengaluru. BH Anil Kumar was replaced as the BBMP Commissioner last week by Manjunath Prasad, who has served as BBMP Commissioner twice previously.

Karnataka has reported over 1 lakh COVID-19 cases and is currently grappling with 61,819 active cases of which 33,816 are in the capital city of Bengaluru.

Other transfers include R Vinoth Priya, DC of Chitradurga district, who will take over the position of Director, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Commerce and Industries department. She is replaced by Kavitha Mannikeri, Director of Personnel and Environment, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation.

Patil Yalagouda Shivanagowda, the DC of Vijayapura district, has been transferred out and replaced by Pommala Sunil Kumar, who vacates his role as Special Officer (Finance and IT) in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Rajkumar Khatri was placed in concurrent charge of Additional Chief Secretary, Labour department, replacing Maheshwar Rao who had taken charge in May. Maheshwar had replaced IAS officer Manivannan in a sudden decision at a time when Karnataka diluted labour laws in the state.

N Nagambika Devi has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Social Welfare department.