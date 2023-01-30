Dailyhunt partners with Mathrubhumi to expand readership

In a step aimed at expanding its readership, content delivery platform Dailyhunt has partnered with Kerala's Mathrubhumi newspaper. This collaboration will allow users to read more diverse content, as it has further expanded the app's content offering in Malayalam language. Dailyhunt said its users will now get to read a wide variety of content on the platform, ranging from investigative stories to informational stories, entertainment news to politics, and the partnership will also benefit Mathrubhumi to showcase its content to a large section of Dailyhunt’s readers while also serving its loyal readership digitally.

Ravanan N, Executive Director, Eterno Infotech (which operates the DailyHunt brand in India), expressed his excitement over the partnership. "We are thrilled to have Mathrubhumi join our growing list of content partners. As we seek to better serve our Malayalam speaking audience, Mathrubhumi’s addition to Dailyhunt will give our users access to a wide range of content, spanning across genres such as politics, business, and sports, amongst others. Mathrubhumi’s reputation as one of Kerala’s oldest publications, providing high-quality and in-depth coverage of regional and national news makes them an invaluable addition to our platform, and we are confident that our users will greatly benefit from this partnership,” he said.

Talking about the collaboration, Mayura M S, Director, Digital Business, Mathrubhumi, said, "As we strive to reach larger audiences and expand our readership, we are excited to be partnering with Dailyhunt as their content partner. Dailyhunt’s commitment towards providing users across India with authentic vernacular content is especially inspiring as we seek to connect with Malayalam speaking audiences not only in Kerala, but across the country. We believe that this partnership will provide a wide user base for our content and help us to better serve our readers."