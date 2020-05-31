Cyclonic storm to reach Gujarat, Maharashtra by June 3: Kerala, K’taka to see heavy rains

The low-pressure area in the Arabian Sea is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm and reach north Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts by June 3.

news Weather

A low-pressure area formed in the Arabian sea is likely to develop into a cyclonic storm and move towards the coasts of Maharashtra and Gujarat by June 3, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.

"A low-pressure area formed over the southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area in the early morning (0530 hours IST) and persisted over the same region during forenoon of today, 31 May 2020,” a statement by the IMD said.

IMD said the low-pressure area might turn into a depression and then into a cyclonic storm, which is "very likely to move nearly northwards and reach north Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts by June 3".

"It is very likely to concentrate into a depression over east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea during the next 24 hours," the statement said.

IMD said that under the influence of the formation of a low-pressure system over the Arabian Sea, conditions will become favourable from June 1 for the onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala coast.

The IMD forecast light to moderate rainfall with heavy rainfall in isolated places in Lakshadweep, Kerala and Karnataka. Similar rains have been forecast for south Goa, Maharashtra and Gujarat by June 3 and 4.

In Karnataka, the State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) forecast widespread moderate rains and thundershowers, including heavy to very heavy rains over parts of coastal, Malnad and north interior districts of Karnataka.

Fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea along the western coast as the sea condition is expected to be rough. “Fishermen are advised not to venture into southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep area and along and off Kerala coast till June 2; into east-central Arabian Sea and along and off Karnataka coast till June 3; into east-central Arabian Sea along and off Maharashtra coast and northeast Arabian Sea along and off Gujarat coast on June 3 and 4. Fishermen out at sea are advised to return to coasts by May 31," read the advisory from IMD.

Wind speeds reaching 45-55 km per hour gusting to 65 km per hour has been predicted over the east-central Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep area and Kerala coast during next 48 hours. The IMD stated that the wind speeds would gradually increase along the coast of Karnataka, Maharashtra and Gujarat over the course of the week.

Two storms are forming over the Arabian Sea, one lies off the African coast and is likely to move over Oman and Yemen, while the other is placed close to India.