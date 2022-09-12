Cyclonic storm lashes parts of Kerala: Houses destroyed, power supply disrupted

Several houses were damaged and trees uprooted after a cyclonic storm lashed Chalakudy in Kerala's Thrissur district on Monday, September 12. The storm lashed both sides of the Chalakudy river and the houses were damaged in Muringoor town. Besides trees, even electric posts were uprooted which led to the destruction of several power lines.

Thrissur District Collector Haritha V Kumar and other officers have reached Chalakudy and are holding a high level meeting to assess the damages. Besides Thrissur, a heavy cyclonic storm also hit parts of Kasaragode district. In Manya, as many as five houses and 200 trees were destroyed in the storm, which lasted about 10 minutes on Monday.

Parts of Kerala have been seeing heavy rainfall and flooding since the beginning of September. On September 5, two persons, including an eight-year-old child, died after being swept away in a flash flood at Mankayam waterfalls in Palode. "A group of 10 people had reached the area to attend a wedding. They tried to visit the Brimur forest area but it was closed to the public. So they visited the place where the incident took place. While eight persons of the group held on to a rock, the other two were washed away," a police officer told PTI.