Cyclone Tauktae: PM Modi announces Rs 1000 crore relief for Gujarat

The PM announced ex-gratia aid of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of cyclone victims and Rs 50,000 for those injured, in all states.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced an immediate relief package of Rs 1,000 crore to Gujarat after cyclonic storm Tauktae hit the state on Monday, May 17. The PM was in his home state to take stock of the situation in the three districts most affected by the stormâ€”Bhavnagar, Amreli, Gir-Somnath and Union Territory Diu. Following the enormous devastation caused by Cyclone Tauktae on Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi arrived in Gujarat on Wednesday, May 19, where he took the aerial route to visit the affected districts with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

After the two-hour survey in an Indian Air Force chopper, the Prime Minister had a review meeting with the Gujarat CM and other senior officials of the state administration at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport building in Ahmedabad. A presentation was made to the PM regarding the primary assessment on the devastation caused by Tauktae. Details regarding the damage assessment, restoration and relief work were also discussed.

After the meeting, the PM announced a financial assistance of Rs 1,000 crore for immediate relief activities in Gujarat. The Union government will deploy an inter-ministerial team to visit the state to assess the extent of the damage. The PM also announced an ex-gratia aid of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of those who died due to Tauktae and Rs 50,000 for the injured. This aid would be given to all those affected by Tauktae across India.

Cyclone Tauktae on Tuesday passed through the Gir-Somnath, Amreli and Bhavnagar districts, with wind speed blowing at around 150 km/ hour. The cyclone then weakened as it passed near Ahmedabad on Tuesday. However, it caused damage upto an estimated Rs 3,000 crore in the state. The cyclone caused damage to crops like banana, mango and coconut, and fallen trees due to heavy winds and rains disrupted power lines and blocked major roads, which affected relief operations.