Cyclone Shaheen over Arabian Sea moving away from Indian coast: IMD

The deep depression intensified into Cyclone Shaheen on October 1 morning, and is further likely to intensify into a 'severe cyclonic storm'.

The deep depression in the Arabian Sea intensified into Cyclone Shaheen on the morning of Friday, October 1, and it is further likely to intensify into a 'severe cyclonic storm' by evening, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The system is moving away from the Indian coast, the Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD said. "The cyclonic storm Shaheen over northeast Arabian Sea and neighbourhood moved west-northwestwards with a speed of about 20 kmph today over central parts of north Arabian Sea," it said.

"It is very likely to further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours and move west-northwestwards skirting Makran coast (Pakistan) during next 36 hours. Thereafter it is likely to re-curve west-southwestwards, move towards Oman coast across the Gulf of Oman and weaken gradually," it added.

Cyclone Shaheen was formed from the remnants of Cyclone Gulab, which had hit the countryâ€™s east coast on September 26. Cyclone Gulab's intensity had reduced further as it traversed central India, pounding parts of Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat. As its remnants entered the Arabian Sea, they intensified further into a cyclonic storm on Friday morning.

Several parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, along with a few districts in Odisha and Chhattisgarh, faced floods in the wake of Cyclone Gulab. Thousands of families from Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam districts of Andhra Pradesh were shifted to relief camps, and three separate rain-related deaths were reported from the state. In Telangana, several areas were inundated, and waterbodies in and Hyderabad, including the Himayat Sagar and Osman Sagar lakes, reached full tank levels. The state government declared a holiday for government offices, private institutions and educational institutions on September 28 in the wake of heavy rainfall and forecast of more rain.

