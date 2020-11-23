Cyclone Nivar: Preparations in place, district officials on alert, says TN govt

Parts of Chennai and Tamil Nadu are likely to witness extremely heavy rains and fishermen have been asked to return from the sea.

The Tamil Nadu government has alerted all district administration to take precautionary measures to tackle Cyclone Nivar and has pushed National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams to carry out relief operations. The state has also issued alerts informing fishermen to return to the coast. Cyclone Nivar is expected to cross the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal in Puducherry and Mahabalipuram in Chennai on November 25. Parts of Chennai and Tamil Nadu are likely to witness extremely heavy rains.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that a depression over southwest and southeast Bay of Bengal will intensify into a cyclonic storm over the next 24 hours. Talking to reporters, Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management RB Udhayakumar said, “Six NDRF teams have been moved to Cuddalore from Arakkonam. Two teams have been retained for emergency services. The Chief Minister has instructed all district administration to carry out precautionary measures to face the cyclone.”

“We are closely monitoring the cyclonic depression Nivar. Through satellite communications, we have informed fishermen to reach the shores. The rivers and lakes are monitored to avoid breaches and efforts are taken to strengthen the bunds,” he said.

Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise P Thangamani said, “The electricity department is ready to handle the relief works. Power lines will be disconnected while the cyclone makes a landfall to avoid untoward incidents. We have given preference to Cuddalore since heavy rainfall is expected in the region.”

The Minister also said that the public can call the helpline 1992 for electricity related grievances. Accordingly, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s travel plans to visit Ariyalur and Perambalur to monitor the coronavirus relief works have been changed from November 25 to November 27. The Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami also called cabinet ministers and officials for consultations and relief measures for the cyclone on Monday.

In a separate address, Fisheries Minister Jayakumar said, “There is no need to fear about the cyclone. The government has combined all teams and has been taking measures. At the moment, there is a prediction that Cyclone Nivar will not affect Tamil Nadu like Cyclone Gaja.”

“People in low lying areas have been instructed to move to safer locations. The fishermen are told to return to the coast. All the fishermen in the sea have started to return to the shore so they will reach the coasts soon. We are advising the people to not venture into the sea,” he added.