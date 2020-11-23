Cyclone Nivar likely to hit Andhra on Wednesday

Strong winds are expected and fishermen have been asked not to go out to sea from Monday to Wednesday.

news Weather

Cyclone Nivar is likely to impact south coastal Andhra Pradesh on November 25. As of Monday morning, the IMD (Indian Meteorological Department) has said that the depression currently lies about 600 km south-southeast of Puducherry, and is likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram and could likely enter Andhra Pradesh around Wednesday afternoon. Authorities said that the cyclone is moving from the southwest and adjoining southeast areas of Bay of Bengal in the northwest direction.

Rainfall

In coastal Andhra Pradesh as well as Yanam of Puducherry, the IMD has forecast heavy rains along with thunderstorms and lightning from Wednesday to Friday. Nellore district is likely to receive heavy rainfall on Thursday and parts of Guntur and Prakasam districts are likely to witness extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places.

Rayalaseema is also likely to witness heavy rains over these three days. As per the IMD forecast, Chittoor district is likely to see heavy to extremely heavy rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday while Kurnool district is expected to see isolated extremely heavy rainfall on Friday.

Wind

The stormy weather will also see strong winds intensifying in speed over the next few days. The IMD forecast says that “squally weather with wind speed of 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph” is likely along and off the south Andhra Pradesh coast on Monday. The wind speed is likely to slowly increase to 55-65 kmph, gusting to 75 kmph, along and off the south Andhra coast from Tuesday morning. From Wednesday morning through the day, the wind speed is likely to increase to 65-75 kmph, gusting to 85 kmph.

Sea condition and fishermen

The sea will be rough to very rough off the south Andhra Pradesh coast and is likely to remain very rough on Tuesday. This will continue till Wednesday, as per the IMD forecast. Fishermen along the coast have been advised to not venture into the sea from Monday to Wednesday.