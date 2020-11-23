Cyclone Nivar: Heavy rains to lash TN, strong winds likely to cause damages

Cyclone Nivar is expected to make landfall between the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast on November 25.

Many parts of Tamil Nadu, especially delta districts and northern coastal regions, are expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall over the next two days, due to the formation of Cyclone Nivar that will make landfall on November 25. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai has predicted that when it makes landfall, wind speeds will reach 100-110 km at many places, and around 120 km at certain places.

Chennai will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next two days. The city has already started to experience rains in Egmore, Vepery, Kodambakkam, Ashok Nagar, KK Nagar and Saidapet regions. The RMC Chennai said that a depression formed over the southwest and southeast of Bay of Bengal has intensified, and will form into a cyclonic storm on Tuesday. The cyclonic storm will further intensify to become a severe cyclone moving towards the northwest. On November 25, the cyclone will make a landfall in Mahabalipuram and Karaikal, predicted Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre.

As per 8.30 am on Monday, the depression located at 590 km towards the southeast of Chennai will move at 15 km speed towards the northwest. The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that the winds will blow at 80-100 km on Tuesday; at the time of the cyclone making landfall, the wind speed will reach 100-110 km and 120 km at some places.

Deputy Director General of Meteorology, S Balachandran said, “The Cyclone Nivar will provide rainfall to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for the next three days. Some parts of delta region and northern coastal regions of Tamil Nadu will experience extremely heavy rains while the remaining places will receive mild rains on November 24 and 25.”

“For the next two days, the state will experience high tides up to 2 feet high. The fishermen are requested to not venture into the sea till November 25. Chennai and surrounding areas will experience heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next two days,” he added.

Rainfall prediction

The RMC Chennai has predicted moderate rains along with thunder at Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur and Karaikal on Monday. On Tuesday, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Ariyalur and Karaikal are likely to experience extremely heavy rainfall and Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Vizhupuram, Cuddalore, Perambalur, Tiruchy, Pudukottai and Puducherry will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall. The districts of Vellore, Ranipet, Thiruvannamalai and Kalakurichi are predicted to receive heavy rain, while the remaining districts are likely to receive moderate rainfall.

On November 25, the day Cyclone Nivar is expected to make a landfall, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Kalakurichi, Vizhupuram, Thiruvannamalai, Puducherry and Karaikal will receive extremely heavy rainfall. Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Tiruchy, Karur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Chennai, Thiruvallur, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall coupled with thunderstorm while Erode, Namakal, Pudukottai and Salem will receive mild showers, RMC said.

The rainfall is expected to continue at parts of Tamil Nadu till November 27. The fishermen are advised to not venture into the sea especially on Southwest and Southeast directions.

Warnings

In anticipation of the rains and wind before the cyclone makes landfall, the IMD has issued a storm surge warning, and released a list of damages expected over the region. The IMD said, “Tidal wave of about 1m height above the astronomical tide is very likely to inundate the low-lying areas near the place of landfall. Major damage is expected to thatched houses and huts with possibility of rooftops being blown off. Damages are likely to occur to power and communication lines and to certain roads.”

The IMD has also warned against major damage to coastal crops, as well as damage to tree branches and uprooting of large trees. Banana and papaya trees are likely to receive severe damages.