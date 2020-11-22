Cyclone Nivar to cause heavy rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu from November 25

This would intensify into a cyclonic storm over the next 48 hours and is likely to cross between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram around noon on November 25.

news Weather

A low-pressure belt forming over the Bay of Bengal is expected to turn into a cyclonic storm over the next couple of days bringing heavy to extremely heavy rainfall to parts of Tamil Nadu. The cyclone has been named Nivar and is steering itself towards the northern Tamil Nadu coast. A well-marked low-pressure area that lies over the southwest and adjoining southeast areas on Bay of Bengal is likely to form as a depression in the next 24 hours.

Weather experts believe that this would intensify into a cyclonic storm over the next 48 hours and is likely to cross between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram around November 25 noon. The cyclone is expected to bring heavy rains to parts of Tamil Nadu from November 25. A pre-cyclone watch for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry has been issued and fishermen have been warned not to not to venture into southwest Bay and Tamil Nadu costs until November 25.

“Fishermen are advised not to venture into Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining central parts of South Bay of Bengal on 22 November; over Southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar and along and off Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts during 22 to 25 November,” reads the bulletin.

As the cyclone moves, rainfall will be widespread with thunderstorm activity over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal between November 24 and 26. On November 25 and 26, south coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and Telangana will see high rainfall activity.

Popular weather blogger Pradeep John has charted out two scenarios for the cyclone, listing the districts that are bound to receive rainfall in its wake. While in one, the delta region is expected to receive extreme rains, in the other, Cuddalore-Puducherry- Villupuram belt will see massive rains. Heavy rains in Chennai and its neighbouring areas is a constant in both scenarios.

Going by Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) latest bulletin, Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority (TNSDMA) tweeted a series of weather updates with heavy rainfall warnings to parts of the state.

November 23

Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Karaikal will see heavy rain on Monday, November 23.

November 24

The next day, Tuesday, isolated places over Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Karaikal, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Ariyalur and Perambalu districts are likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall.

As per IMD,

Extremely heavy rainfall may occur at isolated places over Pudukkottai,,Thanjavur

Tiruvarur Karaikal , Nagapattinam,cuddalore, Ariyalur and Perambalu on 24.11.20.

----TNSDMA — TN SDMA (@tnsdma) November 22, 2020

Isolated places over Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai, Tiruchirappalli, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Puducherry, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupattur and Vellore districts may experience heavy to very heavy rainfall.

As per IMD,

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over Ramanathapuram

ssivagangai,Tiruchirappalli Kallakurichi Villupuram Puducherry Chennai Kanchipuram Thiruvallur

Ranipet Tiruvannamalai Tirupattur and Vellore districts on 24.11.20.

----TNSDMA — TN SDMA (@tnsdma) November 22, 2020

November 25

Extremely heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over Delta districts, Cuddalore, Kallakurchi, Puducherry, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Chengalpattu, Ariyalur, Perambalur and Karaikal on Wednesday.

Extremely heavy rainfall warning

As per IMD,

Extremely heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over Delta districts Kadalur kallakurchi

Puducherry Villupuram Tiruvannamalai Chengalpattu to Ariyalur Perambalur and Karaikalon 25.11.20.

----TNSDMA — TN SDMA (@tnsdma) November 22, 2020

Whereas, isolated places over Trichy, Namakkal, Karur, Erode, Dharmapuri, Salem, Krishnagiri, Sivagangai, Ramanad, Tirupathur, Ranipet, Vellore, Kancheepuram , Thiruvallur, Chennai and Chengalpattu is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Rainfall warning

As per IMD,

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over Trichy Namakkal Karur, Erode,

Dharmapuri Salem Krishnagiri sivagangai Ramanad Tirupathur Ranipet Vellore Kanchipuram

Thiruvallur Chennai and Chengalpattu on 25.11.20

-TNSDMA — TN SDMA (@tnsdma) November 22, 2020

November 26

Heavy rainfall over isolated places in Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri ,Thirupathur and Vellore districts.