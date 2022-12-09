Cyclone Mandous to bring heavy rains to AP, TN, Puducherry: Five things to know

Authorities in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have been taking precautionary measures to brace for the impact of cyclonic storm Mandous over the next few days.

Severe cyclonic storm Mandous will cross the coast between north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh between December 9 night and early next day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday, December 9. Parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, witnessed rains under the influence of the system in the Bay of Bengal. A Twitter update from the IMD said Mandous lay about 200 km east of Karaikal as of 5.30 am on Friday.

The cyclonic storm is expected to cross the coast near Mamallapuram, an IMD official said, adding that it will weaken into a cyclonic storm in the next few hours. Heavy rains are predicted in parts of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry over the next few days, and authorities have made preparations for rescue and relief work. Here are five things to know about cyclone Mandous –

1 Holiday for schools, parks closed

A holiday has been declared for schools and colleges in 26 districts of Tamil Nadu on Friday, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Vellore, Ranipet, Kallakurichi, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Tiruchirappalli, Sivagangai, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Cuddalore, Pudukkottai, Salem, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupattur, Ramanathapuram, Karur, and Thoothukudi.

The Puducherry administration also declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal regions on Friday and Saturday.

The Greater Chennai Corporation has asked people not to visit beaches in Chennai, and has closed all parks and playgrounds in the city. People have been asked to remove banners to avoid them from collapsing, as strong winds are expected.

2 Most vulnerable areas

For December 9, IMD has issued a red warning for rainfall for Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Villupuram districts of Tamil Nadu, and also for Puducherry. For Chennai, an orange warning has been issued for December 9 and 10, along with a few other districts.

In Andhra Pradesh, heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places is likely over the next three days in Prakasam, Nellore and Tirupati districts in south coastal Andhra Pradesh, and in Chittoor, Annamayya and Kadapa districts in Rayalaseema, according to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA).

3 Precautions

The Tamil Nadu government said 12 teams – comprising nearly 400 personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) – have been deployed in 10 districts including Nagapattinam and Thanjavur in the Cauvery delta region, Chennai, its three neighbouring districts and Cuddalore. NDRF personnel have been deployed to Puducherry too.

In Andhra Pradesh, five NDRF and four SDRF teams have been deployed to Prakasam (2), Nellore (3), Tirupati (2) and Chittoor (2) districts. Authorities in 210 vulnerable mandals have been put on alert.

The Greater Chennai Corporation has kept motors ready to pump out water in low-lying areas. A total of 169 relief camps have been set up across the city. To remove tree logs, 45 JCB trucks and 115 tipper lorries have been arranged along with hydraulic and electric saws.

Boats and tree cutters have been deployed in vulnerable areas, and fisherfolk have been asked not to venture into the sea.

4 Helplines

Chennai

People can reach GCC officials to register complaints or seek assistance on these numbers: 1913, 044-2561 9206, 044-2561 9207 and 044-2561 9208.

People can also send WhatsApp messages to 94454 77205 to seek help.

Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority (TNSDMA) helplines are 1070 (state helpline), 1077 (district helpline) and 94458 69848 (WhatsApp).

Andhra Pradesh

The APSDMA helpline numbers for all districts in Andhra Pradesh are 1070 and 1800 425 0101.

5 Bengaluru rains

While Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will be most affected by the cyclonic storm, under its influence, Bengaluru will also witness light to moderate rain, IMD said. Bengaluru is expected to receive light rains from December 9 to 13. Other parts of Karnataka including Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Ramanagar, Kodagu, Hassan, and Shivamogga districts are expected to receive heavy rainfall in a few places till December 13.