Cyclone Jawad: Andhra sounds alert for Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram

Moderate to very heavy rain is expected in various places in the north coastal districts under the influence of the cyclonic storm.

The Andhra Pradesh government put the official machinery in the three north coastal districts on high alert as cyclonic storm Jawad is likely to hit the Bay of Bengal coast on Saturday, December 4. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy spoke to Collectors of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts on Thursday, December 2, and directed them to take all precautionary measures.

A release from the Chief Ministerâ€™s Office said the CM asked the Collectors to make arrangements for setting up relief camps wherever required. "Ensure that nobody faces any problem because of the cyclonic storm. Be alert, particularly in the case of low-lying and vulnerable areas," Jagan told the Collectors. One senior IAS officer has been deputed to each of the three north-coastal districts to supervise the relief operations.

Meanwhile, State Disaster Management Authority Commissioner K Kanna Babu said winds with a speed of 45-65 kmph were likely along the Bay of Bengal coast from Friday night and might reach 70-90 kmph on Saturday morning. Moderate to very heavy rain was likely at various places in the north coastal districts under the influence of the cyclonic storm. The Commissioner advised fishermen not to venture into the sea till Monday.

The South Central Railway informed in a release that 42 Express trains on the east coast route to and fro Bhubaneswar and Howrah have been cancelled on Friday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, nearly a fortnight after the flash floods caused by very heavy rains destroyed lives and properties in Kadapa, Chittoor, Nellore and Anantapur districts, CM Jagan visited the devastated villages in his native Kadapa district and consoled the victims. Jagan made a field visit to Pulapattur and Mandapalli villages in Rajampet constituency that bore the brunt of the deluge and inspected the trail of destruction.

In Kadapa district, more than 25 people were killed and at least 10 more went missing in the flash flood caused by the breach of Annamayya project on the intervening night of November 18-19.

The CM promised to get new houses built in five cents of land each for those who lost their shelter in the deluge. He also promised a job on outsourcing basis to a family member of each of the deceased.

The Chief Minister visited the Annamayya project site too and reviewed the situation with Kadapa district Collector Vijaya Rama Raju and other officials. He directed the authorities to take steps to strengthen the project and take required steps to ensure such destruction did not recur.

Later, the Chief Minister reached Renigunta and visited the ST Colony at Vedallacheruvu to take stock of the situation. The Chief Minister is scheduled to visit the flood-ravaged areas in Tirupati on December 3, before proceeding to neighbouring Nellore district, which also witnessed large-scale destruction.