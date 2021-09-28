Cyclone Gulab: Thousands moved to relief camps in Andhra Pradesh

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each, after three people lost their lives in rain-related incidents.

Weather

Thousands of families from Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam districts of Andhra Pradesh were shifted to relief camps on Monday owing to the impact of Cyclone Gulab. The state also reported three separate instances of rain-related deaths. About 2,100 persons in Vizag and about 1,500 persons in Srikakulam districts were shifted to relief camps. About 80 persons from Vizianagaram were also shifted to rehabilitation centres, the Times of India reported.

The state also saw three rain-related deaths. In Vizag, one person identified as D Bhavani (37) died when the wall of her house collapsed, while P Nageshwar Rao got washed away in a flash flood in West Godavari district. The third death was reported in Srikakulam. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of the deceased. The CM has also instructed officials to provide a relief of Rs 1000 per family lodged at the rehabilitation centres upon their return home.

Jagan took these decisions following a video conference meeting with District Collectors and other officials over the impact of the cyclone. He directed them to expedite relief measures in affected areas. During the meeting held at the camp office, the Chief Minister instructed the authorities to restore power as soon as the rains subside and suggested to keep monitoring the situation every 30 minutes. About 60% of the power supply in areas hit by the cyclone have been restored, reports suggested.

Jagan directed the authorities to be empathetic towards the public in the cyclone-affected areas and provide basic food supplies for the affected people. He asked officials to ensure quality food is being given to those taking shelter in the relief camps along with proper medical care and safe drinking water. He instructed the authorities to set up more relief camps in places necessary and told them to set up medical camps in flood-prone areas to help affected families and supply clean drinking water through tankers as water sources could be contaminated due to rains. Jagan asked the officials to clear water from inundated areas of Visakhapatnam city.

The officials have been directed to prepare a report on the enumeration of crop damage and provide immediate relief to farmers. The officials were also told to be on high alert as Odisha is also experiencing heavy rains, which could lead to flash floods. He ordered the authorities to move those residing in the riverside areas of Vamsadhara and Nagavali to relief camps and monitor the water levels in the reservoirs.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, who was monitoring the situation from Visakhapatnam, said that in some areas, the winds were blowing at a speed of 80-90 kmph. Trees were uprooted in some places but were cleared immediately. He said that people were evacuated to safer areas and relief measures are in full swing in Visakhapatnam city.

(With IANS Inputs)