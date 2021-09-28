Cyclone Gulab: IMD predicts more rains, issues flash flood alert in Telangana

The IMD has warned of a moderate to high risk of flash floods in Sangareddy and Kamareddy districts.

More rains can be expected on Tuesday across many parts of Telangana owing to the remnant of cyclonic storm Gulab, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad said. The IMD has also warned of a moderate to high risk of flash floods in Sangareddy and Kamareddy districts of Telangana. The cyclonic storm over north Telangana and adjoining south Chattisgarh and Vidarbha is likely to move west-northwestwards and weaken into a well marked low-pressure area during the next 12 hours, the IMD predicted in its morning bulletin. The weather system is likely to emerge into the northeast Arabian Sea and adjoining the Gujarat coast by September 30. The system could further intensify over the northeast Arabian Sea during the subsequent 24 hours.

Light to moderate rain can be expected at most places with heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rainfalls at isolated places over Telangana and Maharashtra. Heavy rainfalls at isolated places are being predicted over north interior Karnataka, south Chhattisgarh, Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and west Madhya Pradesh during the next 12 hours. Heavy to very heavy rain can be expected at isolated places in Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal (Rural), Warangal (Urban), Janagaon, Siddipet and Kamareddy districts. These districts are under high alert.

The highest rainfall on Monday was received at three locations of Nizamabad district. Jakranpally mandal received 231.5 mm rainfall followed by Srikonda mandal with 209.8 mm and Bodhan mandal with 204.5 mm. Hyderabad city will have a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain and thundershowers. The highest rainfall received in Hyderabad was under the Rajendranagar mandal with 112.3 mm.

The IMD has also issued a moderate flash flood warning for madhya Maharashtra adjoining Marathwada, Konkan and Goa adjoining Gujarat region, Telangana and north interior Karnataka. With respect to Telangana, warnings have been issued for Sangareddy and Kamareddy districts. Bidar and Gulbarga district of north interior Karnataka have also been issued warnings for flash floods.