Cyclone forming over Arabian sea, likely to intensify over the weekend

The IMD has said that a depression is likely to form over Lakshadweep and the adjoining Arabian Sea around May 15 and is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm.

news Natural disaster

A low-pressure area that will be forming over the southeast region of the Arabian sea on Thursday, May 14, may intensify by the weekend â€” May 15 and 16 â€” into a cyclonic storm over the east-central Arabian Sea, the Indian Meteorological Department has said. The low-pressure area is very likely to concentrate into a depression over the Lakshadweep area and adjoining southeast and east-central Arabian sea. By May 15, it is very likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm over the east-central Arabian sea around May 16. After that, it is likely to continue to move north-northwestwards for some more time with further intensification.

With this, Lakshadweep Islands, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu are set to see heavy rainfall in isolated places over the next two to three days.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Kerala and Mahe and heavy rainfall has been predicted over coastal and south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, and Lakshadweep.

In Kerala, light to moderate rainfall is predicted in most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places very likely over Kerala on May 14 and 15. In Tamil Nadu, light to moderate rainfall at a few places with heavy falls at isolated places is very likely over the southern part of the state on May 15 and at many places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Ghat districts of Tamil Nadu on May 15.

In Karnataka, light to moderate rainfall will occur at many places and heavy rainfall is predicted at isolated places in coastal and adjoining Ghat areas of south interior Karnataka on May 14. The state may see very heavy rainfall at isolated places on May 15.

The IMD also said that squally weather (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) is very likely over the southwest and adjoining the southeast Arabian Sea as well as the adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean, Maldives, Comorin and Lakshadweep area. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep-Maldives areas from May 13, east central Arabian Sea along and off Karnataka coast from May 14 and into east central Arabian Sea and along and off Maharashtra-Goa coasts from May 15.

A tidal wave of about one-meter height is very likely to inundate low lying areas of Lakshadweep Islands on May 15 and 16, the IMD has predicted.

The IMD added that the development of this system is being closely monitored and concerned state governments are being informed regularly.