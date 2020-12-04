Cyclone Burevi: IMD withdraws red warning in seven Kerala districts

In a late night bulletin on Thursday, the IMD withdrew the red warning and issued a yellow warning to 10 districts in the state.

In a relief to Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has withdrawn the red warning issued for Cyclone Burevi and rains in the seven southernmost districts of the state as the deep depression was likely to weaken further into a depression. The IMD had in a late night bulletin issued on Thursday withdrawn the red warning and issued a yellow warning for 10 districts of the state.

In a bulletin released on Friday morning, the IMD said the deep depression is likely to move slowly west- southwestwards and cross Ramanathapuram and adjoining Thoothukudi districts in Tamil Nadu during the next six hours with wind speed of 50-60 gusting to 70 kmph.

"It is very likely to weaken further into a depression (wind speed 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph) during next 12 hours," IMD said.

It has issued yellow warning for the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram.

Meanwhile, the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport has rescheduled nine flights scheduled for Friday.

"The operations of the airport have been suspended till 6pm on Friday and all the flights were rescheduled. There is a review meeting from Delhi today to assess the situation," CV Ravindran, Airport Director, told PTI.

The Kerala government declared a public holiday on Friday for five districts in the state -- including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki -- in view of the red warning which was issued earlier. However, the disaster management authority and services concerned, emergency services and election-related services, will function normally.

The state has also opened over 2,000 relief camps to face any contingencies as heavy rains were expected when Cyclone Burevi made landfall.

A deep depression over southwest Bay of Bengal had intensified into a cyclonic storm 'Burevi' and the IMD had predicted heavy rains and wind in the seven southern districts of the state from December 3 to 5.