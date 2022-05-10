Cyclone Asani: Andhra braces for intense rains, red warning in some areas

news Weather

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red warning for extremely heavy rainfall in parts of Andhra Pradesh on May 10 and 11. As per the earlier district divisions before the reorganisation, a red warning was issued for Guntur and Krishna districts on May 10, and Guntur, Krishna, East Godavari and West Godavari on May 11. An orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued for Nellore, East and West Godavari on May 10, and Prakasam, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam on May 10 and 11. The disaster management authority has said that some teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are on standby.

In Krishna, East and West Godavari, and Visakhapatnam districts, people have been advised to take precautions as damage is expected to thatched huts, roads, crops as well as power and communication lines due to the breaking of branches, under the influence of the severe cyclonic storm Asani, IMD Amaravati said. It advised people to avoid going to areas that face water logging problems often.

According to the IMDâ€™s weather warning, on May 11, heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, while heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over Rayalaseema. On May 12, heavy rainfall is predicted at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh.

The severe cyclone Asani neared the east coast, packing gale-force winds up to 105 kmph, amid an indication of gradual weakening on Tuesday, the IMD said. The cyclone, which was moving at 5 kmph in the morning, gained speed to 25 kmph later in the day, as it lay centred around 210 km south-southeast of Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh and 530 km south-southwest of Gopalpur in Odisha, according to the bulletin issued at 4.30 pm on May 10, Tuesday.

The system is expected to recurve on Tuesday evening and move parallel to the coast in the north-northeast direction.

IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said that cyclone Asani has already achieved the maximum stage of intensification and is gradually getting weakened. "After nearing the Andhra Pradesh coast in the evening, the system will change its course and move off and along the Odisha coast," he said. Mohapatra said that the severe cyclonic storm will weaken into a cyclonic storm on Wednesday and turn into a deep depression on Thursday.

With PTI inputs