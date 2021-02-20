Cyberabad police to set up separate desk to address concerns of the trans community

The interface has been launched by Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar.

The Cyberabad Police will be setting up a separate desk at the Police Commissionerate to address the issued faced by the transgender community. The decision to launch the unique initiative was taken on Friday at an interaction that Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar and other officials had with over 150 people from the transgender community.

The commissioner announced the setting up of the transgender desk at the Cyberabad Commissionerate to address the grievances of trans persons in the Commissionerate's jurisdiction.

The interface is aimed at understanding the problems and concerns of the transgender community in the city and explore the possible solutions for the same. Initiated as per a request by social activist Sunitha Krishnan, the interface was an opportunity for representatives of the transgender community to share their problems about the structural and societal violence they are subjected to.

Sunitha said that the transgender community is not a homogenous group and consists of varied factions. Marginalisation by society has forced the community to beg or indulge in sex work. The activist spoke about the need for a comprehensive scheme or a policy by the government to support the community.

Representatives from the transgender community highlighted various problems faced by them, including lack of access to education, employment, inability to find houses on rent, intimate partner violence, harassment on the streets, and intra-community violence.

Deputy Commissioners N Prakash Reddy, SM Vijay Kumar and C Anasuya reiterated the need to find solutions within the framework of the law and urged the community to report any missing cases.

Sajjanar also urged the transgender community to act within the framework of law and reiterated that no form of violence will be tolerated. Sajjanar also requested the community to dial 100 or WhatsApp 9490617444 if there are any issues faced by the community.