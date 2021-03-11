Cyberabad police bid farewell to sniffer dog Tina with full honours

Tina the Cocker Spaniel had served in the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate for a period of ten years.

Tina, a sniffer dog in the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate, was laid to rest with full honours after she died of illness on Wednesday. Tina was a favourite among the police personnel. During several instances, Tina had helped the police with clues which have often helped nail suspects. She played a crucial role when it came to bomb threats from fake callers.

Tina has served during the period of former DGP Anurag Sharma, former Cyberabad Commissioners of Police CV Anand and Sandeep Shandilya. Cyberabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar, Traffic DCP SM Vijay Kumar and several other top officials from Cyberabad were present to bid adieu to Tina.

A wreath was laid, the band performed and a three-round gun firing was given as a tribute to the brave Cocker Spaniel. Tina had served the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate for a period of ten years.

Tina was trained in explosive detection at IITA Moinabad and is from the 2012 batch. She was awarded for her performance at the time. Apart from the regular duties and routine checks, Tina was involved in anti-sabotage checks, during VVIP movement, RGIA (Rajiv Gandhi International Airport) helipad checks as well as during emergency threat calls. The threat call at JNTU and Gandipet in 2014 were attended to by Tina.

She has also offered her services during demos at Gachibowli Stadium and at the Cyberabad Parade Grounds. In 2017, when Ivanka Trump visited Hyderabad, Tina was part of the team that was deployed at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre.

Tina was born on August 8 in 2011 and retired from duty on August 23 in 2020. She died on Wednesday following an illness. According to officials, Tina was accorded a guard of honour owing to her long and successful career as a police dog.

