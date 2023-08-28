Cyberabad cop arrested for holding on to nearly two kilos of seized drugs

SI K Rajendra, working in the Cyber Crime station of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate, had allegedly kept with himself about 1.775 kilograms of seized methaqualone to try and sell it.

A police sub-inspector in Hyderabad has been arrested for allegedly concealing part of the drugs seized during a raid. K Rajendra, the sub-inspector working in the Cyber Crime station of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate, had allegedly kept with himself about 1.775 kilograms of the banned narcotic methaqualone and was allegedly trying to sell the same.

The police official had recently gone to Maharashtra in connection with a cybercrime case and nabbed a few suspects. During the searches at the house of the suspects, he had laid his hands on a packet containing the drug classified under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and allegedly kept it with him without disclosing the seized item to higher officials.

On receiving the information, Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) launched an investigation. The officials submitted a report to TSNAB director and Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand.

A case against the SI was registered at Raidurgam Police Station. The police seized the drug from his house and arrested him on Saturday. He has been sent to judicial remand.

According to IANS, the SI was earlier caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while taking a bribe. He was then serving as SI at Raidurgam Police Station. In September 2022, he was convicted in the case and sentenced to two years. Orders were issued to dismiss him from service. However, the SI had obtained a stay from a higher court. He was subsequently transferred to the cybercrime wing.