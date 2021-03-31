Cyberabad ASI rammed by a car while on duty succumbs

Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, Cyberabad Commissioner VC Sajjanar and senior officials from the Telangana police paid their final respects.

Mahipal Reddy, an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Cyberabad police, who was injured when a car rammed him while he was inspecting a case of drunk driving on the night of March 26, succumbed to injuries on Wednesday in Hyderabad.

Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, Cyberabad Commissioner VC Sajjanar and other senior officials from the Telangana police were present to pay final respects to the deceased officer. They visited his family and condoled his demise. The police department arranged for a gun salute and paid their last respects.

Mahipal Reddy, an ASI of KPHB police station under Cyberabad Police Commissionerate, was injured when a speeding cab rammed into him on Saturday night. The incident took place near Kolan Raghava Reddy Function Hall in Nizampet, under the limits of the KPHB police station. The officer was visiting a checkpoint where a home guard and a woman were injured after a drunk four-wheeler driver hit them while trying to escape the check. As Mahipal was inspecting the Hyundai Creta car, whose driver had hit the police barricade while trying to escape, a speeding cab rammed into him.

Mahipal suffered head injuries and a fracture on the left leg. He was admitted to a hospital, where he succumbed on Wednesday.

Addressing the media, Cyberabad Commissioner said, “ASI Mahipal Reddy’s death is really unfortunate and saddening. Though we cannot bring him back, on behalf of the government, Telangana Police, Cyberabad Police all the benefits due to his family will be extended to them. All those responsible for the accident will be dealt with very seriously. Request all those driving vehicles to be extremely careful and to follow all traffic rules. Mahipal Reddy’s life is a sacrifice, police will strictly deal with all those who don’t follow traffic rules. One careless accident has brought grief to three families.”

The police officer's family has come forward to donate his organs through 'Maro Janma', a Cyberabad police initiative for organ donation.

Srujan, who was driving the Hyundai Creta, was arrested for drunken driving. And police also arrested the cab driver Aslam, who was not under the influence of alcohol but was apparently driving the vehicle at a high speed. The home guard and the woman received minor injuries.

In a week, as many as 131 people were caught by the Cyberabad police for drunken driving and were sent to jail for a period ranging from one to 25 days.

