CV Anand appointed as Hyderabad police commissioner

The Telangana government has appointed CV Anand as the new police commissioner of Hyderabad, replacing Anjani Kumar who has been serving in the post since March 2018 Anand, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of 1991 batch who was till recently Inspector General of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on deputation to the Central government, has been handed over the key post while Anjani Kumar has been posted as Director General of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in the existing vacancy.

The appointment of Anand and transfer of Anjani Kumar was part of the major reshuffle in the police department. Orders for transfer of 18 IPS officers and new posting to 10 others, including non-cadre Superintendents of Police, were issued late Friday night.

Anand had earlier served as commissioner of Cyberabad and also held various posts in Hyderabad including Deputy Commissioner of Police.

After leaving for Central deputation in February 2018, Anand was working as IG Airport Sector-II in Bengaluru. He was later posted as Director of National Industrial Security Academy (NISA) in Hyderabad.

A mechanical engineering graduate from Sri Venkateshwara University, Tirupati, he served in various capacities both in the police department and outside. He had joined NTPC as an Executive Engineer Trainee in 1983.

As IPS officer, Anand spent the first 10 years of his service in Maoist affected districts of Warangal, Adilabad and Nizamabad. He was decorated with the President's Gallantry Medal in 2002.

He was Deputy Commissioner of Police in Hyderabad for three years, Commissioner of Police Vijayawada for two years, Additional Commissioner of Police traffic Hyderabad for three and a half years and Commissioner of Police Cyberabad for three years. He was additional commissioner of police, Traffic from 2010 to 2013, and and has been the Cyberabad Commissioner as well. He was the last commissioner of old Cyberabad before it was split into two - Rachakonda and Cyberabad.

He also worked outside the police department holding posts like director excise for two years and civil supplies commissioner for two years. He was the first IPS officer to be posted as head of the public distribution system.