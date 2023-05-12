Custody review: Naga Chaitanyaâ€™s film has its moments but falls short

For some reason the period of the film is set in 1998. The twist too feels as old as the decade in which the movie is taking place.

In director Venkat Prabhuâ€™s Custody â€“ starring Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty â€“ an entire government machinery goes in chase of a policeman, who is at the bottom of the system. Besides his designation of a constable, the caste location also reveals the male leadâ€™s vulnerability. Practically how the protagonist fights these challenges to emerge victorious is the story of Custody. The film also stars Arvind Swamy, Priyamani, Sharat Kumar, Vennela Kishore and Krithi Shetty and others in important roles.

Shiva (Naga Chaitanya) is a police constable working in a small police station. He accidentally meets Razoo (Arvind Swamy), a gangster accused in a bombing case that has killed several people. Shiva takes upon himself to save Razoo from the others who are attempting to eliminate him to prevent him from spilling information that could lead to others who are behind the scene. Integrity as policeman is what drives Shiva but there is another reason for why he fights against the entire might of the system.

Custody opens with an extraordinary sequence of an explosion. The scene truly captivates you with its intense drama. The entire film is based on this one event and the film mostly does not meander. It also has some great action sequences and chasing scenes. Yet the film seems dull in parts due to the lack of slick editing.

Though Shivaâ€™s motivation comes across unoriginal and weak, Venkat Prabhu manages to shine in many places purely relying on his filmmaking skills. I simply loved the creativity that went behind the â€˜Timeless Loveâ€™ song, which is spectacularly shot. While the song looks fun to watch, it is definitely a difficult task to seamlessly make the transitions happening in it.

The film also has some good writing in places. For instance, the way Shiva gets introduced is such a well-thought out scene. He blocks the CMâ€™s convoy so that an ambulance could pass through. There is a specific reason for his attachment with patients in ambulances fighting for their lives. This scene has another layer to it as this is the first time he confronts the Chief Minister and also ends up challenging the system.

Despite such moments, the film falls short.

Venkat Prabhu is known for his dark humour and satire. In Custody, he attempts a satire on Kamal Haasanâ€™s Vikram. But the joke doesn't land, at least in Telugu. This is another problem in the film. The Telugu audience cannot relate to the humour of the Tamil filmmaker and the references of Mouna Raagam does not work mostly. In a scene, his brother Premji appears and breaks the fourth wall. Again, the humour does not actually work.

The story also seems to be inspired by late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, which not many Telugu people can comprehend. The performance of Naga Chaitanya as the vulnerable Shiva is convincing. Krithi Shetty as Revathi does a decent job. Though she is seen throughout the film, the actor doesnâ€™t have much scope to perform. She is reduced to shouting â€˜Shivaâ€¦ Shivaâ€¦â€™ each time Shiva is in trouble. It reminded me of Alia Bhattâ€™s character in Brahmastra. Arvind Swamy delivers a good performance. However, it is Vennela Kishore who outperforms everyone with his mannerisms and dialogue delivery.

